Jaguar I-Pace test: does driving style affect electric range?

It’s hard to hold back. Here you are, driving a car with 395bhp and 513lb ft, but you need to drive it in a not-in-a-hurry kind of way.
That isn’t because this is an electric car with a range minimal enough to send you into fretful anxiety within half an hour of getting in it, but because we’re conducting an experiment. Not a strictly empirical experiment, but one intended to find out how far you can go in an I-Pace if you drive it in a reasonable, speed-limit-observing manner, and how far you can go in one if, say, you’re cutting it a bit fine for a meeting.
Some real-world driving, then, and we have two I-Paces for the purpose. Both are ready to set out from Autocar’s satellite HQ in Feltham, Middlesex. Both have been on charge overnight, both are indoors and enjoying the same mild ambient temperature (more on this later) and both have the same destination. Which is Hinkley Point, in Somerset, the site not only of an existing nuclear power station, but also of a completely new (and controversial) nuclear power station that’s currently under construction.
The relevance, of course, is that some of the electricity generated by both these plants will be used to power, among other things, the rising numbers of EVs Hinkley Point also provides us with a realistic target. According to Zap-Map, a charger location smartphone app recommended by Jaguar, we have a choice of three routes.
The most interesting takes in motorways, A-roads, urban traffic and country lanes. This trip amounts to 139 miles, which on the face of it should be well within the I-Pace’s official WLTP driving range claim of 292 miles. Mind you, along the way we’ll be making a few diversions for photography, which will further eat into our available range.
Nevertheless, your reporter should be in for an anxiety-free drive behind the wheel of the red car. The idea is to drive the car normally but with energy saving very much in mind.
Join the debate
Einarbb
If you really wish to maximize range
Shut off everything that uses electricity - including climate control. You really need to see clearly through your window's - employ electricity only for that purpose besides driving. If it's cold you can dress warmly - if it's hot you can take off your jacket, sweater - etc. Sure, most certainly beging the journey fully charged. In the electric future, people shall have to evaluate their use of energy vs. their range - all of their energy use. That may mean if they're in hurry, people accept reduced levels of comfort - say uncomfortable interios temperatures as climate control really saps energy. They can also skip listenin to musik or to have any other car entertainment on.
Citytiger
Einarbb wrote:
Please tell me why I should spend an excessive amount of money on an EV, and then compromise my comfort or enjoyment of the journey by switching things off and wearing lots or little clothing, and not using the in car entertainment system, people shouldnt have to compromise on energy vs range, and whilst they continue to have to compromise a pure EV is not the answer. 13 hours, at least 90 minutes of which was spent refueling to travel less than 400 miles is a joke, most ICE cars can do that journey without having to stop even once, some will do the journey there and back without refueling.
TBC
Range v charging times
As charging times come down and the netwrok of fast chargers increases, the issue of range anxiety will reduce. I wonder how many locations in Great Britain there were for refuelling in 1918?
James Dene
Smart? Not really.
The misnamed Smart motorways lack a hard shoulder, which makes 'breakdowns' a major problem. On even the conventional sort, cars on the hard shoulder are not truly safe as occasional lethal collisions testify. Clearly electric cars should not be allowed on motorways until their hopeless range improves and when they are allowed, huge fines should be levied on any muppet allowing the batteries on their toy to expire and the stranded heap endanger others.
LP in Brighton
Cruising speed
It's an unfortunate fact that a car's power requirement goes up with the cube of speed above about 50mph (when aerodynamic drag takes over from rolling resistance). So just as with a combustion engine, fuel consumption rises dramatically as speed rises, the only difference is that with a petrol engine, the effect is masked somewhat by the engine's efficiency increasing with load. This is why many EVs are speed limited - and why you sometimes see the odd Nissan Leaf trundling along a motorway at 50mph to eek out a few more miles!
Counterintuitively, brisk acceleration isn't wasteful of energy (unless its followed by heavy braking), nor is gentlle braking since most of the kinetic energy will be recouperated.
i'm surprised that this article doesn't stress more heavily the need to keep speed down in order to economise.
jer
Pretty offputting for my use cases
Mostly town but unavoidable longer trips.
TStag
The government should demand
The government should demand that all electric charging points can work for all new cars. The consumer shouldn’t have to worry about it.
That bloke
The charging infrastructure
The charging infrastructure is a joke.
scotty5
No freedom.
13hr for 328miles - jeez. And when I stop for a coffee, I can chose a quaint local cafe with nice home baking etc - the EV mob are reduced to motorway service station sevice.
Now I can see the attraction of EV in cities, but as soon as you leave the outer circular...
My IC car allows me freedom but I'm buggered if I can see what freedom an EV would allow.
Jeans Beetle
No Freedom
Clearly as with petrol/diesel consumption figures the official figures are very optimistic for electric vehicles too.
Reading the article they spent 2h 15m charging at Sedgemoor, using the "sole 50kw charger", so pity the next EV vehicle who stopped there to use the charger! By the time he'd had 45mins charge that would be a 3 hr wait. Totally impractible in reality for long journeys. By comparison I've just returned from trip to Scotland where I went 800 mls before needing diesel. And of course I can keep a spare fuel can in the boot to get me another 50 mls.
When I was at the numerous services on trip to Scotland I didn't see one of the EV charging stations actually in use, but I'd worry at Bank Holidays etc when services are jammed - imagine the fight to get to the EV point after all there's no waiting area for the next car.
