Jaguar I-Pace gets faster charging and extra tech for 2020

The Jaguar I-Pace will gain a new faster on-board AC charger and revised infotainment as part of a number of upgrades for the 2021 model year.

The British firm’s first EV has previously been offered with a 7kW on-board charger, but it will now be sold with a three-phase 11kW unit as standard.

Plugged into an 11kW AC domestic wallbox, that will allow 33 miles of range to be added per hour, with a full charge from empty in 8.6 hours. With a 7kW wallbox, a full charge takes 12.75 hours, at a peak rate of 22 miles of charge per hour. The I-Pace will continue to be offered with a 100kW on-board DC charger, enabling up to 78 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The revamped I-Pace will also be the first Jaguar to feature the firm’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is currently only found in the Land Rover Defender.

Combining a 12.3in digital instrument cluster and 10.0in and 5.0in touchscreens, the system has a revamped menu system, over-the-air upgrades and updated navigation systems. That includes live traffic updates and built-in electric charging point information. The navigation system can use that data to optimise routes to incude charging points, and Jaguar says it will also offer information about charging point availability, costs and estimated charge times. The I-Pace will also now be sold with an embedded eSIM, including a complimentary 4G data plan.

Exterior design upgrades include new paint colours and new 19in wheel designs replace the 18in versions as standard on S models. A new Atlas Grey grille tip finish is offered, and customers can also option a new Bright Pack, which includes a new chrome grille surround and new elements on the mirror caps, window surrounds and rear diffuser.

Inside, a 360 degree 3D surround camera system is now offered as standard while Jaguar Land Rover's ClearSight digital rear-view mirror will be offered an as option for the first time. That system allows drivers to display the image from a rear-facing camera on a high-resolution screen built into the rear-view mirror. A wireless smartphone charger is also an option, while both front seats now come with heating systems as standard.

Jaguar has also installed a new cabin ionisation system into the climate control unit, featuring a new filtration system which captures ultrafine particles including PM2.5 particulates. The system can be used with the I-Pace's pre-conditioning system to clear the cabin of allergens and ultrafine particles.

The new I-Pace is on sale now, priced from £65,195.

