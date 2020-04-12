As coronavirus lockdown continues, the traditional ways of satisfying your passion for cars, such as driving, are becoming more tricky. But never fear - travelling on roads may be limited, but there are still plenty of things you can do to placate your inner petrolhead.

How to get your motoring fix at home: Films and TV | websites | computer games | books

One solution is to catch up on car-related films and television. Read on for our picks of the automotive shows that will feed your love of motoring during this difficult time.

The Sweeney (plus other ’70s shows)

There’s great pleasure to be had from watching reruns of classic TV shows like The Professionals and The Sweeney. It’s not just the fights and shooters, it’s the glorious ’70s backgrounds containing cars. There are Austins, Rovers, Jaguars, Lancias and Renaults, to name just a few. Talking Pictures TV is showing Out, featuring a 1978 Ford Granada 2.8 and rock-hard Tom Bell as an ex-con getting revenge. Brilliant. JR

On Any Sunday