How to get your motoring fix at home: Computer games

As coronavirus lockdown continues, the traditional ways of satisfying your passion for cars, such as driving, are becoming more tricky. But never fear - travelling on roads may be limited, but there are still plenty of things you can do to placate your inner petrolhead.

How to get your motoring fix at home: Films and TV | websites | computer games | books

One solution is to go for a drive virtually, to stretch your thumbs on various motoring computer games. Read on for our pick of the best of them.

F1 2019

With no real events, Formula 1 bosses have thrown together a series of all-star races using the F1 2019 game. Still, the official F1 game is even better to play than watch, so why not find out if you could have denied Lewis Hamilton his sixth title last year.

Gran Turismo Sport

Nearly three years since it was launched, Gran Turismo Sport remains the standard to beat for classic driving simulators. Whether it’s gruelling online racing, relentless lap-time shaving around the Nürburgring or just the neat livery customisation feature, there’s plenty to enjoy. But a racing wheel is essential equipment to make the most of the impressive physics.

Mudrunner