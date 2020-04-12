How to get your motoring fix at home: Books

As coronavirus lockdown continues, the traditional ways of feeding your passion for cars, such as driving, are becoming more tricky. But never fear - travelling on roads may be limited, but there are still plenty of things you can do to placate your inner petrolhead.

How to get your motoring fix at home: Films and TV | websites | computer games | books

One solution is to get your snout into car-related books. Without further ado, these are the automotive reads that will satisfy your appetite for motoring during this difficult time.

A Racing Driver's World by Rudolf Caracciola

Few early grand prix drivers survived long enough to pen autobiographies, but Rudolf Caracciola’s is pretty special. The hugely talented German raced for Alfa Romeo and Mercedes-Benz between the 1920s and 1950s, won six German grands prix as well as a hard-fought Mille Miglia in 1931 and survived numerous crashes. He had a brilliant turn of phrase: “A man is a racing driver as another is a hunter.” Or: “After each accident they look for new safety measures, but death finds ever new ways to catch his victims.”