Good sports: Porsche 911 vs Audi R8 V10 vs Lotus Evora GT410

My, my, the Lotus Evora has changed. The latest version of this now decade-old sports car (there is only one Evora derivative on sale at the moment) is the GT410 Sport – and it’s feisty.
It’s got one of those motorway rides. You know the type: with that collusive, delicious high-speed fidget that can only be made by a short, firm coil spring working in tandem with an expensive, belligerent Bilstein damper – and which gently insists you divert immediately from your intended errand-to-wherever to some proper driving roads. It has a supercharged V6 powertrain that demands you time your manual gearchanges well, with the proper footwork, and that picks up from 4500rpm with raw, unfiltered ferocity. It steers with the weight and feel – and kickback – of a competition racer. It really grips – once the Cup tyres are switched on.
Lordy, this car has put on some muscle. In many ways, it could even compare to a Porsche 911 GT3: for immersive control feedback, track-ready purpose and potential for driver reward.
And that means it ought to be a pretty stern test for the latest ‘992’-generation Carrera 4S, right? If only the sports car market was so easy to make sense of. Compared with both Evoras I remember driving three, five and nearly 10 years ago now, and with the latest Porsche 911 Carrera, however, the GT410 Sport is certainly different. And difference is your best friend when the opportunity presents to lay a challenge for a car as complete and accomplished as the new 992. Difference is what you need to crack open the lid on this new Porsche’s character and make-up – to find out what it’s gained and given up, how it’s developed and diverged.
Peter Cavellini
Slightly outclassed.....
The Evora on paper isn’t all that, the other cars out punch it it most areas, Lotus need a quantum leap in there brand, something up there with the latest cars, dare I say it’s a bit old School now?
JMax18
Yes maybe Peter, but I think
Yes maybe Peter, but I think the reason they excel is because they are standout in the class of old-school sports cars. Its a market that fits somewhere between lightweights and sports cars.
If they started trying to battle it out with the German heavyweights, they'd probably only lose.
Caddylad
Totally agree
lamcote
£20k????
You find me a decent Gen 2 997 for £20k and I'll buy it today....
Also, the thing to note about 992 wheels is that they are mixed diameters (which is new) not mixed widths (which is certainly not new!).
russ13b
out-punch?
on paper acceleration times and top speed mean very little in the real world, but what does matter is physics. Lotus get that right, a lot, better than anyone else. The evora isn't as far behind as you'd think, even on matters of build quality. What must be remembered is that the evora has been brought in to existance, and developed to what it is now, on a budget of literally tens of pounds! That budgetary situation has just changed, but it's going to be a while until we see what it brings. You think they can't beat he germans at their own game, when they can do what they've done so far on a shoestring? Who do you call when you can't get something to handle properly? Lotus.
manicm
This would have been a
This would have been a greater victory for Porsche if it was the Carrera 2S instead. The Evora is just too expensive for what it is, even if handled the best.
The current R8 is not a game changer like its predecessor was. Power isn’t everything.
So kudos for Porsche. My beef with this review is that Autocar sounds almost apologetic that it wins. It’s a crushing victory from where I stand.
nutts
992 - new 911 or mini-Panamera
I had a test drive in the 992 and found it a very bland driving experience. Yes it's a fast car point to point but it didn't put a smile on my face like my R8 V10 ('17); no chance of me trading in the V10 for a 992. The latest 911 has become more like mini-Panamera - too refined and polished. That's fine for a daily driver but not if you want a sports car / supercar that really gives you a buzz and I can see a lot of potential 911 owners holding off for a GT car if they can get an allocation.
Overall I find this review very shallow; it reads like Matt has driven each car for a twenty minutes. He comments on the R8's driving position and poorer visibility (all true) but doesn't mention what it is like to drive on the open road or rev it out to 8,500. How does the S-tronic compare to the PDK? How is the suspension on UK roads?
jl4069
indeed most reviews here are shallow
sadly even the Evo article on these cars this month is shallow. For a more comprehensive test on this evora and R8 look back a few months ago to evos other test by Barker. However at least evo keep a vauge idea of how numb the handling of the 992 is in view. There is no doubt a need for more detailed reviews of performace cars, the main consideration would be getting the cars from private owners. j
Ektor
nutts wrote:
Completely agree. For starters the new 992 seems to have swayed a little too far towards the 'touring' side of the equation, becoming more a GT than a sports car, plus it's so wide now that the traditional compactness that so benefitted previous 911 as daily drivers is now mostly lost (try to drive this one through narrow urban streets or parking garages).
Finally there's the point about sense of occasion that a great engine and tactile feedback ought to give you in a sports car, and I believe that in the former the R8 is massively more appealing than the invisible flat-six, while in the latter the Evora is heads and shoulders above the Germans (plus the Toyota-sourced V6 has been evolved beyond recognition in a good way).
nirmala
