2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: new interior tech detailed

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, set for its debut later this year, will be the first car to feature the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.

The system is said to be ‘learn-capable’ and brings enhanced speech recognition functionality, upgraded displays and more opportunities for personalisation in both the front and rear of the car.

Mercedes notes that in the S-Class’s primary markets - the US and China - the car’s owner customarily sits in the back, so it has “systematically designed the new edition of its flagship model with the rear in mind”. As such, rear passengers have access to the same infotainment functions as those in the front, controlled via up to three touchscreens - each of which can be specified with OLED technology and haptic touch feedback.

Increased use of sensors plays a big part in the system’s update. The exit warning function can detect when an occupant wants to leave the car, the interior’s ambient lights flash red when another vehicle approaches a blindspot and the front passenger seat can detect whether a child seat is correctly secured.

The S-Class can also automatically automatically adjust the seats and mirrors according to suit the driver, raise and lower the rear roller blind when the driver looks over their shoulder and operate the sliding sunroof according to hand gestures.

There are 27 fewer traditional buttons and switches in the new S-Class compared than in today's model, with a heightened emphasis on swiping, voice control and hand gestures. Some functions, however, such as the headlights and windscreen wipers, can be operated using familiar physical controls.

The MBUX system’s trademark “Hey, Mercedes” voice recognition function has been upgraded as well. It can now be used to explain where the car’s first aid kit is located and connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth, as well as traditional functions such as accepting a phone call or displaying the sat-nav map. If a driver says “I’m tired”, the system will activate an ‘energising’ programme, or if a rear passenger says the same phrase, a ‘wellbeing’ programme.