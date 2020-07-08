2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: new interior tech detailed

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, set for its debut later this year, will be the first car to feature the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.
The system is said to be ‘learn-capable’ and brings enhanced speech recognition functionality, upgraded displays and more opportunities for personalisation in both the front and rear of the car.
Mercedes notes that in the S-Class’s primary markets - the US and China - the car’s owner customarily sits in the back, so it has “systematically designed the new edition of its flagship model with the rear in mind”. As such, rear passengers have access to the same infotainment functions as those in the front, controlled via up to three touchscreens - each of which can be specified with OLED technology and haptic touch feedback.
Increased use of sensors plays a big part in the system’s update. The exit warning function can detect when an occupant wants to leave the car, the interior’s ambient lights flash red when another vehicle approaches a blindspot and the front passenger seat can detect whether a child seat is correctly secured.
The S-Class can also automatically automatically adjust the seats and mirrors according to suit the driver, raise and lower the rear roller blind when the driver looks over their shoulder and operate the sliding sunroof according to hand gestures.
There are 27 fewer traditional buttons and switches in the new S-Class compared than in today's model, with a heightened emphasis on swiping, voice control and hand gestures. Some functions, however, such as the headlights and windscreen wipers, can be operated using familiar physical controls.
The MBUX system’s trademark “Hey, Mercedes” voice recognition function has been upgraded as well. It can now be used to explain where the car’s first aid kit is located and connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth, as well as traditional functions such as accepting a phone call or displaying the sat-nav map. If a driver says “I’m tired”, the system will activate an ‘energising’ programme, or if a rear passenger says the same phrase, a ‘wellbeing’ programme.
tuga
I like buttons.
That dashboard does not look good. The instrument panel looks tiny next to the massive center console/screen. All the tech also sounds like a nightmare if/when something goes wrong.
The seats do look comfy though.
Overall, pretty sure this is the first S-Class I can remember being launched that I won't like ( and I remember, and love, the W140 ).
Saucerer
Germans still can't do luxury properly
Luxury is suppose to be warm and inviting but just from these photos of the interior, the next S-Class looks cold, austere and too clinical. Again, as has been the case with every S-Class and indeed every German car in this sector. Bentley has nothing to worry about with their Flying Spur.
Peter Cavellini
Sensory overload.
We've just started reducing buttons and now we're going to have to deal with a car that's smarter and quicker than us?, don't get me wrong, I like the odd gadget, but don't want to order Pizza or switch the Tv on before I come home, I'd be quite happy if the car took over if I wasn't paying attention or if I was tired it suggested taking a Coffee break.
LucyP
And if the rear seats are so important as this article says
then why do the screens look like something that the owner has bought from Halfords and then stuck on to the front seat backs with No More Nails?
Oh and Mr Felix Page - they are also bought mainly for the chauffeur market in the UK too, because if you drive it yourself they only really work if you have the chairman's parking space. Try one at the Trinity car park in Leeds on the ramps or if you really want a challenge, there is a multi-storey in Worcester town centre that has the tightest ramps I can ever remember. And no matter how far forward you pull an S class into any car-parking space, it always sticks out the furthest of any car on the row.
