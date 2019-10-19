Autonomous car trials: Are they smart or reckless?

“We’ve found that one of the key challenges with an autonomous car is encountering cyclists and safely overtaking them,” says Mayo.

He calls it a challenge, but for one pedestrian who, in March 2018, was pushing her bicycle across a road, an encounter with an autonomous test car, unrelated to HumanDrive, proved to be fatal. Elaine Herzberg was wheeling the cycle, laden with shopping bags, across a four-lane highway in Tempe, Arizona, when she was struck by an Uber test vehicle.

An investigation showed that the car had misidentified Herzberg and her bicycle, leading it to make false assumptions. Video footage from inside it showed that the safety driver had only seen Herzberg when it was too late.

Simulation is best

Herzberg was the first pedestrian to be killed by an autonomous car, but Michael DeKort, a US-based former systems engineer with long experience of defence and flight simulation, and a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers’ task force responsible for autonomous vehicles, believes she won’t be the last.

“The processes most auto makers are using to create autonomous vehicles will never save most of the lives they want to and instead take thousands of lives needlessly in a fatally flawed effort trying,” he says.

The processes DeKort refers to are the practice of using public roads to develop autonomous cars, the method by which the vehicle cedes control to the on-board, human safety driver – called the handover – and the type of games-derived simulation technology he claims they use for development.

According to DeKort, using public roads for testing will never expose an autonomous car’s control systems to enough scenarios to make the vehicle safe – a state which, he says, it can only achieve by experiencing multiple accidents. Also, he says, tests have shown that vehicle handover is unsafe since the human driver has insufficient time to acquire the necessary situational awareness. “Driving around on public roads with a safety driver and stumbling on stuff is not the way to go,” says DeKort. “We’ve not had the death of a child or a family yet but already people have been killed in or by autonomous cars.”

He’s speaking to me on the telephone from his office at Dactle, the company he recently founded in the US. According to its website, its purpose is to enable the safe, ethical and efficient development and verification of autonomous vehicles through the use of aerospace and military simulation technology.

Such technology, it claims, will avoid the financial, safety and time impacts of public safety driving.