Here at Autocar, arguments rage pretty much daily. One of the biggest ones we have is over the best car from each manufacturer's back catalogue.

Some of our staffers see the merits of the MG ZT-T 260...while some don't. Some pick the obvious, some are more obtuse.

In order to settle the debate we made shortlists and conducted a vote. And these are the results. Simply the best car from each manufacturer, as picked by our staffers.

Alfa Romeo

Giulia Quadrifoglio

The office bickering began with the first manufacturer on the list, but it was inevitable: how could anyone possibly agree on a 'best' Alfa? 33 Stradale, 75, SZ, GTA, 156, 147, 8C... There was no chance of us even agreeing a top five, surely. But while the debate rumbled on, Alfa coincidentally announced it was keeping the Giulia Quadrifoglio on sale for another year, and we were all so happy about it that we realised it was the obvious answer.

Kris Culmer was among the loudest supporters: "They designed the most handsome car of the 2010s, spent a mad amount on its chassis and gave it a stonking V6 of Ferrari parentage. When not broken, the Quadrifoglio is amazing." A reassuringly traditional and endlessly appealing Alfa that still stuns even in its old age - and one we now have extra time to enjoy.

Aston Martin

V8 Vantage