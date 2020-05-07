The best year for new cars? Driving 1994's greatest models

It’s 1994. John Major is in Number 10, Michael Schumacher is embarking on his dominance of Formula 1 and Oasis and Blur are fighting for supremacy of the airwaves.
It is also the greatest year in the history of the car. The best year of the car? What is this nonsense? How can you pick one year from more than a century of car production as the best ever?
I’m perfectly serious and here’s why. Throughout the history of the car, there have been some great machines. In the year of my birth, 1962, a couple of real crackers made their debuts: the AC Cobra and the Lotus Elan: one a stunning sports car of the old school in style and engineering but with tremendous firepower from a new generation of lightweight American V8, and the other totally new in thinking with a fibreglass body, spine chassis and suspension from one of the greatest geniuses in automotive engineering. Both cars were fantastic road cars and winners on the race track.
As I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, other great cars came along – several of which, when I was old enough to drive, I actually owned. I got to drive some of the older stuff too, including Elans and Cobras. Brilliant cars. The latter was brutally fast and the former delicate with exceptional handling. Incredible to drive but a nightmare to own: part-time electrics, a chassis prone to rust, doors with gaps wide enough to let rodents in and a heater that was barely effective. I nearly bought an Elan. I went to test drive it with the then Mrs Goodwin.
After about five miles, the bonnet popped open, tore itself off and sailed away over the top of the car. We weren’t going to be buying an Elan, I was told. Instead, we bought a Datsun 240Z: a great-looking car but not particularly sporty, and it was rusting away in front of our eyes. In the late 1980s, I started as a motoring journalist and began driving the new cars of the day. It was a great era. One of the first cars that I tested was the then new Lancia Delta Integrale. I couldn’t believe how quick it was and how sure-footed it felt in the rain. I also remember my first drive in a Lotus Esprit Turbo.
It was an SE and was the first car that we had tested that managed to dip under 5.0sec in the then more relevant 0-60mph test. The Esprit handled in true Lotus fashion but the brakes weren’t up to the job and, also in Lotus tradition, a lot of things didn’t quite work. The air conditioning and electric windows, for example.
jason_recliner
Yep, 1994 cars were awesome...
... but you've left the best ones out! Skyline GT-R... RX-7... Supra... MR-2 GT... Lexus LS400... Mazda Cosmo... Mitsubishi 3000GT... Nissan 300ZX Turbo... Mitsubishi Evo... Mazda MX-5... Nissan Silvia... Mitsubishi Galant VR-4... Toyota Celica GT4... The Japanese OWNED the first half of the '90s!!
jason_recliner
jason_recliner wrote:
Mazda Astina... Mazda 626... Mazda 929... I knew I forgot some!
Deputy
Normal budget?
I disagree. If you lived in the real world (and not a "Here's another free car guys..." Autocar world) then your choices were the blobby Escort, tinny Astra, Cavalier etc...... not as good as the regular cars are these days!
WallMeerkat
Deputy wrote:
I lived in the real world.
The Escort was best avoided, the Astra wasn't that bad, the mk3 Cavalier was the high point of the name before the Vectra (which itself wasn't great but not as bad as everyone says).
This was the era when cars were starting to become rust-proof and tried-and-trusted engines, but before becoming overly complex with modern electronics.
Ford learned from the Escort that marketing only goes so far, you need a product to back it up, the mk1 Mondeo was their most expensive development exercise by that point but delivered a great car.
Citroen replaced the flimsy BX with the comfortable, handsome (but not too wacky) Xantia, like the 405 it was available with the brilliantly durable XUDT diesel engine. It later gave it's floorpan to the 406.
There were a great many coupes on the market, from the original Tigra through Prelude and Calibra.
It was an era when SUVs were used by farmers and builders. When a school run car was a Volvo estate or a Toyota Previa.
1994 was also a ridiculously good year for music and movies.
abkq
Fast forward 5 years to 1999,
Fast forward 5 years to 1999, when the following design masterpieces are all available:
Mercedes A class, Audi A2, TT, A6 (the one with the 'concept car' look), A8 (first genertion), Jaguar XJ (X308), Golf IV, Passat (B5), retro Beetle, Citroen XM
WallMeerkat
abkq wrote:
XM was available from 1989 onwards, though the last models had improved interiors and facelift grille.
abkq
Plus Focus 1
Plus Focus 1
AndyT
Fiat Coupe
As a young teenager I was blown away by the radial, like nothing else, 1993/4 Fiat Coupe.
If only there was a car from a mainstream manufacturer to have the same effect these days.
Lanehogger
No McLaren F1?
Ok, so it was first shown in 1992 but the production version saw the light of day in 1994. When it rewrote the hypercar rule book and is still often considered by many as the finest car of its type ever.
RacingPuma
Ties in with my pet theory
This ties in nicely with my views on motor car development.
My theory is that the motor car was finally perfected in 1989 with the launch of the Lexus LS400 and the Mazda MX-5. Then, during the 1990's, other cars caught up as new models were launched.
Since then, most (but not all) "improvements" have been froth to persuade us to spend more on bigger, heavier cars with more gizmos.
