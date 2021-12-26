BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar's most-watched videos of 2021
Christmas road test 2021: RAF Chinook helicopter

Autocar's most-watched videos of 2021

We look back at some of the coolest metal to appear on our YouTube channel over the past year
News
3 mins read
26 December 2021

2021 was anything but a straightforward year, but we still managed to test a whole host of interesting cars. Here are some of the highlights.

Bentley Bentayga vs Range Rover

The Toyota GR Yaris has built up quite the reputation since its launch at the end of 2020. Many people claim that this four-wheel drive, 257bhp hatchback is a true supercar killer, so we braved the Welsh weather and put it up against the Nissan GT-R Nismo - a track monster with more than double the horsepower of the Yaris. 

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

The Jaguar F-Pace was just a normal family SUV, peacefully minding its own business, when Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations department came along and squeezed a 550bhp supercharged V8 into it. The SVR can do 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds, but can it hold its own in the ever-growing category of hot SUVs?

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs Bentley Flying Spur

Luxury saloons have always been slightly forgettern, gracefully wafting around in the backgrounds of big cities. We decided to bring together two of our favourite examples on the market - the stylish Mercedes S-Class and the brash Bentley Flying Spur - to see what would take the title of the world’s best luxury saloon.

The world’s best grand tourer

What do the Ferrari Roma, Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin DB11 AMR all have in common? They’re some of the best grand tourers around, blending elegant looks and surprising levels of practicality with performance that can see off all but the best supercars. We bought this trio together to see who comes out on top.

Driving the Ferrari 250 SWB Revival by GTO Engineering 

GTO Engineering have been in the business of restoring Ferraris for years, building their own V12s for customers to put in their 250 SWB racing cars. So what happens when they build their own car? They invited us to drive their better-than-new 250 SWB Revival for us to find out.

Audi e-tron Sportback vs Jaguar i-Pace vs Mercedes EQC review

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Battery-powered SUVs are slowly taking over the roads. Most major manufactures have introduced class contenders in the past few years, so we took three of our favourites from Audi, Jaguar and Mercedes and pitted them against each other. 

Return of the V8 Defender

With the launch of the new Land Rover Defender, Matt Prior set out to answer the age old question - is everything improved by adding a V8? Although the 5.0 litre supercharged unit might not make the V8 Defender the best car for a fuel crisis (it gets just 19.3mpg), with 518bhp it’s got more than enough grunt.

BMW M3 Competition vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 

BMW has been the go-to brand for great super saloons for almost as long as we can remember. However, Alfa Romeo has returned to challenge them. We headed onto the track to find out which 503bhp saloon is the best.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

We’ve been big fans of the Lamborghini Huracan since its launch in 2014, so when the STO was revealed as the most hardcore edition yet, we had to have a go. 43kg lighter than the blisteringly fast Performante, this is the fastest Huracan yet - we sent Mike Duff over to Italy to give it a try. 

