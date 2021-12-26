Autocar's most-watched videos of 2021

2021 was anything but a straightforward year, but we still managed to test a whole host of interesting cars. Here are some of the highlights.

Bentley Bentayga vs Range Rover

The Toyota GR Yaris has built up quite the reputation since its launch at the end of 2020. Many people claim that this four-wheel drive, 257bhp hatchback is a true supercar killer, so we braved the Welsh weather and put it up against the Nissan GT-R Nismo - a track monster with more than double the horsepower of the Yaris.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

The Jaguar F-Pace was just a normal family SUV, peacefully minding its own business, when Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations department came along and squeezed a 550bhp supercharged V8 into it. The SVR can do 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds, but can it hold its own in the ever-growing category of hot SUVs?

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs Bentley Flying Spur

Luxury saloons have always been slightly forgettern, gracefully wafting around in the backgrounds of big cities. We decided to bring together two of our favourite examples on the market - the stylish Mercedes S-Class and the brash Bentley Flying Spur - to see what would take the title of the world’s best luxury saloon.

The world’s best grand tourer

What do the Ferrari Roma, Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin DB11 AMR all have in common? They’re some of the best grand tourers around, blending elegant looks and surprising levels of practicality with performance that can see off all but the best supercars. We bought this trio together to see who comes out on top.

Driving the Ferrari 250 SWB Revival by GTO Engineering

GTO Engineering have been in the business of restoring Ferraris for years, building their own V12s for customers to put in their 250 SWB racing cars. So what happens when they build their own car? They invited us to drive their better-than-new 250 SWB Revival for us to find out.

Audi e-tron Sportback vs Jaguar i-Pace vs Mercedes EQC review