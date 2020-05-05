Alternative saloon showdown: Volvo S60 takes on Alfa, Peugeot and Kia

This is a test for and of the unconventional. It’s for those who want something out of the ordinary. Something not an Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. It is for those who think like a fleet manager does not.
There’s a new Volvo S60, see. Pretty, isn’t it? We could have put it against its prime German saloon rivals, and if we did, my guess is that it would finish second to the new 3 Series, because the BMW has a kind of poise that the Volvo does not. But to avoid that foregone conclusion, and because we wanted to do something more esoteric, we have assembled three rivals that all go about being large family saloons/hatchbacks in a slightly different way.
Which of our four is the most unusual is hard to call. Probably it’s the Kia Stinger. Not very long ago the idea of an executive Volvo being pitched against a Kia of the same class and price – the high £30,000s, like all the cars here – would have been unthinkable, but now, here we are. The rear-drive Stinger is a car I don’t think you’ll see many of, but it will change public perception.
The Stinger was developed, it seems obligatory to say, under the leadership of an engineer who used to head BMW’s M division, and it’s a car we like very much. Most of all we like it with a big V6 and a limited-slip differential, because we’re children, but, like the S60, this one comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. I told you this was a different sort of test.
SamVimes1972
An article that, from the
An article that, from the perspective of motoring magazines, should be called 'the also rans'. Oddly enough all of them are cars I will look at when I change mine. I just wish the Stinger didn't look like it had been styled at Halfords.
Boffrey13
Alternative saloons
I have trouble getting my head around small saloons priced in the mid to high £30,000 range. Add a couple of extras and the first number is a 4. Not so long ago that would have got you into mid to large saloon. Going the same way as the thirty thousand quid hatch backs and twenty thousand super minis. Do they really justify those prices?
The Apprentice
When not hindered by having
When not hindered by having an LR product in the line to blow smoke up, its refreshing to see AC can still do really good and balanced journalistic pieces, thanks I enjoyed reading it, especially as a company car driver these petrol version I would really enjoy but they are sadly denied to me.
Einarbb
Kia seems really the best car in this comparo
if driving enjoyment is important but necessarily more important than everything else - as it's probably the second best car to drive after the Alfa, but you can actually have adults in it's back-seats whiling away the miles in full comfort; I suspect Alfa is to cramped in the rear for adults to really lounche back there they can in the Kia. And as Autocar did mention, it's also comfortable when driving slow and got about as much refinement as Volvo. In short, the logical winner seems clearly being Kia -- only if you pick drivers enjoyment completely ahead of all other considerations, is Alfa the winner. But if enjoyment isn't rater higher than everything else. Kia seems to clearly outpoint the Alfa, given the text above.
artill
I will take the car that
I will take the car that comes with a manual box. Oh, it looks like i will be walking. Its a sad day when all 4 of these dont even offer that option.
The Kia does rather make the others look expensive considering its extra performance and size, and add in that 7 year warranty, its a pretty appealing private buy. Except its not that much more for the V6. Best to get one not in primer grey though. The colour of the test car does it no favours at all.
GD
VW Phaeton - Why
The answer is simple. VW had just bought Bentley and they wanted to develop a new Bentley model. Such development could not be offset against Bentley accumulated reserves as they had none. Therefore they developed the Phaeton as a Bentley mule and offset the development against VW reserves and gained a tax advantage and a new Bentley. The underpinnings of the new Bentley Continental were VW Phaeton.
GD
VW
Sorry this has been added to the wrong thread.
Overdrive
Long live saloons!
Still good to see manufacturers producing saloons and not yet giving them all up in favour of those overweight, poorer to drive, inefficient tanks, otherwise and inappropriately known as 'SUVs'.
paddyb
Tesla Model 3. The elephant
Tesla Model 3. The elephant in the room. Not a single mention.
But it's what everyone must be thinking. Why on earth would you get any of these cars when you can soon get a Tesla Model 3, for not much more than any of these?
No mention perhaps because Tesla don't advertise with Autocar / Haymarket Media? Fair enough, advertisers make the magazine and this website viable, which as readers we all value. But clearly all these cars are going to face a very big challenge, surely worth a passing mention?
Andys
paddyb wrote:
who would buy poor assembled Tesla with tablet inside , when you cant get proper car for less money
Pages
