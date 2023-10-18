BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How fast do electric cars really charge?
UP NEXT
Electric vehicles will need 'battery passports' to enter EU from 2027

How fast do electric cars really charge?

Autocar’s EV league table reveals the slowest- and quickest-charging electric cars in the real world
Matt Saunders Autocar
News
7 mins read
18 October 2023

With the adoption of electric cars only accelerating as manufacturers put more and more money behind them, as ZEV mandate legislation pushes their adoption ever harder, and as customers move in greater and greater numbers to trade in their combustion-engined cars in favour of them, one main barrier to ownership looms in the minds of those unsure whether an EV will meet their needs: the charging question.

How and where will I charge? How long will it take? And is the infrastructure in place?

For most owners who’ve already adopted, and many of those still to, home charging is and will remain key to making an EV practical. But for plenty of others, home charging will never be possible, and urban charging infrastructure on residential streets is proving slow to appear. 

Related articles

Public DC rapid charging, then, will remain critically important for a great many, and for a considerable time to come. But even now, there are big differences in the rate at which one electric car may be capable of charging, out in the real world and away from the spec sheet, compared with another. So how fast can new EVs charge right now, assuming you find the right charger? And which are the quickest?

Since the autumn of 2022, Autocar has been benchmark testing the rapid-charge performance of all electric cars that undergo our full road test, and below you can see the results. They reveal several important facts: that true charging speed can be a far cry from any car’s claimed peak rate, when you calculate an average across the full breadth of available battery capacity. Also, that the rate of rapid charge of all EVs should be expected to slow down considerably as their batteries fill up. Some cars, however, slow considerably more than others.

How we test electric car charging speeds

Our approach to our rapid charge test is simply to use a rapid charger of sufficient capacity to meet the test car’s peak charging rate; and to observe and record how much power is actually drawn by the car as it passes a 10%, 30%, 50%, 70% and 90% state of charge (SOC). 

Practicability dictates that we cannot use the same DC charger for every test and, while we pre-condition the car’s battery before charging where possible, many EVs don’t allow this once battery condition has dropped below 10%.

We then average our test results with a weighting that reflects the need that rapid charging typically meets for EV drivers. Public rapid charging is relatively expensive compared with home charging. Most use it to extend the range of their cars for a particular journey, rather than as a regular habit, and as a result few rapid charge from less than 20% charge, or to beyond 80% (because doing that isn’t time-efficient or beneficial to battery longevity).

For that reason, the rapid charge rate demonstrated by a new car as it passes 50% SOC contributes three times as much towards our aggregated charge rate result as the equivalent rate indicated at either 10% or 90%; and likewise, the rates recorded at 70% and 30% are doubly important as those at the extremes of the battery condition spectrum. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Read our review
Back to top

So, would you expect one of the best-value electric cars in Britain to appear within the top half of this list? Would you expect to see a top three without a Tesla in it? Here are the quickest- and slowest-charging electric cars that Autocar has yet road tested.

1. Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo (2023)

Porsche Taycan charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 270kW

Peak rate on test: 263kW

Average test charge rate: 198kW

Usable battery capacity: 83.7kWh

Test charger: Ads-tec/Porsche Engineering HBD 1120, operated by Porsche

Test charge conditions: dry, 22deg C

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo review

2. Audi E-tron GT Vorsprung (2023)

Audi E-tron GT charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 270kW

Peak rate on test: 248kW

Average test charge rate: 189kW

Usable battery capacity: 83.7kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 7deg C

Audi E-tron GT review

3. Hyundai Ioniq 6 RWD Ultimate (2023)

Hyundai Ioniq 6 charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 233kW

Peak rate on test: 229kW

Average test charge rate: 180kW

Usable battery capacity: 77.4kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 13deg C

Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Kia EV9 GT-Line S

Claimed peak rate: 210kW

Peak rate on test: 210kW

Average test charge rate: 170kW

Usable battery capacity: 99.8kWh

Test charger: Kempower Satellite Charger, 400kW

Test charge conditions: dry, 12deg C

Kia EV9 review

5. Kia EV6 GT

Kia ev6 gt charging graph 2023

Claimed peak rate: 350kW

Peak rate on test: 224kW

Average test charge rate: 169kW

Usable battery capacity: 77.4kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 30deg C

Kia EV6 GT review

6. Tesla Model S Plaid

Claimed peak rate: 250kW

Peak rate on test: 254kW

Average test charge rate: 151kW

Usable battery capacity: 97kWh (est)

Test charger: Tesla Supercharger V3

Test charge conditions: dry, 18deg C

Tesla Model S Plaid review

7. BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport (2023)

BMW i7 charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 195kW

Peak rate on test: 196kW

Average test charge rate: 148kW

Usable battery capacity: 101.7kWh

Advertisement
Back to top

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 8deg C

BMW i7 review

8. Rolls-Royce Spectre (2023)

Claimed peak rate: 195kW

Peak rate on test: 194kW

Average test charge rate: 135kW

Usable battery capacity: 102kWh

Test charger: Kempower Satellite Charger, 400kW

Test charge conditions: dry, 11deg C

Rolls-Royce Spectre review

9. Mercedes EQE 350+ AMG Line Premium (2022)

Mercedes EQE charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 170kW

Peak rate on test: 165kW

Average test charge rate: 131kW

Usable battery capacity: 90.6kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 13deg C

Mercedes EQE 350+ review

10. Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor (2023)

Claimed peak rate: 205kW

Peak rate on test: 192kW

Average test charge rate: 124kW

Usable battery capacity: 79kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 29deg C

Polestar 2 review

11. BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport

Advertisement
Back to top

Claimed peak rate: 205kW

Peak rate on test: 198kW

Average test charge rate: 122kW

Usable battery capacity: 81.2kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 12deg C

BMW i5 review

12. Hyundai Ioniq 5 77kWh RWD Ultimate

Claimed peak rate: 225kW

Peak rate on test: 152kW

Average test charge rate: 121kW

Usable battery capacity: 77.4kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 1 deg C

Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

13. Tesla Model 3 Long Range (2024)

Claimed peak rate: 250kW

Peak rate on test: 219kW

Average test charge rate: 117kW

Usable battery capacity: 75.0kWh (est)

Test charger: Tesla V3 Supercharger

Test charge conditions: dry, 14 deg C

Tesla Model 3 review

14. Volkswagen ID Buzz SWB Style Pro (2023)

VW ID Buzz charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 170kW

Peak rate on test: 185kW

Average test charge rate: 114kW

Usable battery capacity: 77.0kWh

Advertisement
Back to top

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 9deg C

Volkswagen ID Buzz review

15. Audi Q8 E-tron 55 Quattro Vorsprung (2024)

Claimed peak rate: 170kW

Peak rate on test: 136kW

Average test charge rate: 110kW

Usable battery capacity: 106kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 4 deg C

Audi Q8 E-tron review

16. MG Motor MG 4 Long Range SE

Claimed peak rate: 135kW

Peak rate on test: 139kW

Average test charge rate: 109kW

Usable battery capacity: 61.7kWh

Test charger: ABB HP CP500 CJ, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: rain, 4 deg C

MG Motor MG 4 review

17. Volvo C40 Recharge Plus Single Motor (2023)

Volvo C40 Recharge charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 134kW

Average test charge rate: 104kW

Usable battery capacity: 67.0kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 14deg C

Volvo C40 Recharge review

18. BYD Seal Design RWD

Advertisement
Back to top

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 135kW

Average test charge rate: 102kW

Usable battery capacity: 85kWh (est)

Test charger: Fastned/Gridserve, 350kW

Test charge conditions: dry, 3 deg C

BYD Seal review

19. Smart #1 Premium

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 154kW

Average test charge rate: 97kW

Usable battery capacity: 62kWh

Test charger: Fastned, 350kW

Test charge conditions: dry, 12 deg C

Smart #1 review

20. Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 (2023)

Polestar 2 charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 150kW

Average test charge rate: 97kW

Usable battery capacity: 75.0kWh

Test charger: Alpitronic HYC 150, operated by Instavolt

Test charge conditions: light rain, 12 deg C

Polestar 2 BST Edition review

21. BMW iX1 xDrive30 xLine (2023)

BMW iX1 charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 130kW

Peak rate on test: 125kW

Average test charge rate: 96kW

Usable battery capacity: 64.7kWh

Test charger: Hypercharger HYC_150, operated by MFG EV Power

Advertisement
Back to top

Test charge conditions: dry, 7 deg C

BMW iX1 review

22. Toyota BZ4X AWD Motion (2022)

Toyota BZ4X charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 147kW

Average test charge rate: 89kW

Usable battery capacity: 64.0kWh

Test charger: ABB HP CP500C, operated by Ionity

Test charge conditions: not recorded

Toyota bZ4X review

23. Tesla Model Y RWD (2023)

Tesla Model Y charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 250kW

Peak rate on test: 127kW

Average test charge rate: 89kW

Usable battery capacity: 82.0kWh (est)

Test charger: V2 Supercharger, operated by Tesla

Test charge conditions: dry, 16deg C

Tesla Model Y review

24. Lexus RZ 450e (2023)

Lexus RZ charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Peak rate on test: 138kW

Average test charge rate: 84kW

Usable battery capacity: 64.0kWh (est)

Test charger: ABB HP CP500C, operated by Ionity

Test charge conditions: dry, 12 deg C

Lexus RZ review

25. Subaru Solterra AWD Touring (2023)

Subaru Solterra charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 150kW

Advertisement
Back to top

Peak rate on test: 147kW

Average test charge rate: 78kW

Usable battery capacity: 64.0kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 6 deg C

Subaru Solterra review

26. Renault Megane E-Tech EV60 Techno

Renault megane e tech ev60 techno charging graph 2023

Claimed peak rate: 130kW

Peak rate on test: 126kW

Average test charge rate: 75kW

Usable battery capacity: 60kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI 121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 20 deg C

Renault Megane E-Tech review

27. Jeep Avenger Electric Summit

[inline pic in here]

Claimed peak rate: 100kW

Peak rate on test: 103kW

Average test charge rate: 67kW

Usable battery capacity: 50.8kWh

Test charger: ABB Terra 360, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: wet, 8 deg C

Jeep Avenger review

28. BYD Atto 3 (2023)

BYD Atto 3 charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 88kW

Peak rate on test: 89kW

Average test charge rate: 62kW

Usable battery capacity: 60.0kWh (est)

Test charger: ABB HP CP500 CJ, operated by Gridserve

Advertisement
Back to top

Test charge conditions: dry, 12 deg C

BYD Atto 3 review

29. Abarth 500e Turismo

Abarth 500e turismo charging graph 2023

Claimed peak rate: 85kW

Peak rate on test: 86kW

Average test charge rate: 61kW

Usable battery capacity: 37.3kWh

Test charger: Circontrol EV-Raption 150 CCS, operated by MFG EV Power

Test charge conditions: dry, 17 deg C

Abarth 500e review

30. Honda e:Ny1 Advance

Claimed peak rate: 78kW

Peak rate on test: 74kW

Average test charge rate: 61kW

Usable battery capacity: 61.9kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 16 deg C

Honda e:Ny1 review

31. Citroën e-C4 X Shine (2023)

Citroen e-C4X charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 100kW

Peak rate on test: 89kW

Average test charge rate: 61kW

Usable battery capacity: 46.2kWh

Test charger: Tritium TRI121-350, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: dry, 11 deg C

Citroën e-C4 X review

32. GWM Ora 03 (2023)

Claimed peak rate: 64kW

Advertisement
Back to top

Peak rate on test: 61kW

Average test charge rate: 47kW

Usable battery capacity: 45.4kWh

Test charger: ABB HP CP500 CJ, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: unrecorded

GWM Ora 03 review

33. Kia Soul Urban (2023)

Kia Soul charging speeds

Claimed peak rate: 44kW

Peak rate on test: 45kW

Average test charge rate: 38kW

Usable battery capacity: 39.2kWh

Test charger: ABB HP CP500 CJ, operated by Gridserve

Test charge conditions: not recorded

Kia Soul review

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

Advertisement
Back to top

used Porsche Taycan cars for sale

Skoda Octavia 2.0 TSI VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,995
16,353miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,775
4,417miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£9,995
110,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
BMW 1 SERIES 1.6 118i SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£10,790
39,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A4 2.9 TFSI V6 Vorsprung Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£60,000
27,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec 5dr
2009
£2,875
69,299miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 16V SXi Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2013
£3,995
74,052miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.4i Turbo Design Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,450
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Active Auto Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,995
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
12
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 18 October 2023

Well, having read all the posts below, there seems a lot of factors to get right to running an EV efficiently, as you guessed I'm not an EV owner yet, it's inevitable that I will be but the amount of stuff to remember and other than better for the environment and cost saving, although that will go up to replace lost ICE Taxes, it almost makes Ev's a pain, the weather, pre heating the battery and so on, a breakdown on running an EV for a year would help also.

Andrew1 18 October 2023
It's the same with ICE cars (revs, gears, cold engine, oil etc), only that you already know them. Yes, it's hard to re-learn after a certain age.
gagaga 18 October 2023

Now do the Vauxhall Corsa.  Claimed: 100kw.  Actual: About 20kw (if you're lucky.

LP in Brighton 18 October 2023

Seems to be another case of manufacturers' claims not being realised in the real world. 

But I'd be interested to learn what the correlation is between charging rate and charging efficiency (ie the energy put in vesus the available energy actually stored in the battery). Logically the efficiency would diminish the higher the charging rate due to heat produced within the battery and its control circuitry. 

I only ask because I would not want the high cost of fast charging being compounded by a significant loss of charging efficiency! 

Andrew1 18 October 2023
You are right, the car tries to protect the battery using a charging curve, rather than charge at the maximum rate available at the connected charger.

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews