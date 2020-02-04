In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, hear why BMW won't follow Audi's A1 with a Mini-sized 1 Series, we chat crossovers and Leons with Seat and more.

Toyota's EV openness

Toyota is open to both dedicated electric cars and pure-electric versions of existing models, depending on the business case for both scenarios. It has introduced hybrid power on a stand-alone model in the Prius, and the same for hydrogen power with the Mirai, so it has form in launching new models for new technology. Toyota has a new electric architecture called eTNGA that it co-developed with compatriot firms Subaru, Daihatsu and Suzuki.

BMW won't pursue A1 rival

Although Audi has just launched a second-generation A1, there are no plans for BMW to follow suit with a model smaller than the 1 Series, an area it feels it has comfortably covered with its Mini brand. “Mini is fantastic and we need to see that the brands don’t overlap,” said BMW product boss Peter Henrich.