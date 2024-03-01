The world’s fastest-accelerating cars come in all shapes and sizes.

There are many types of cars on this list, from petrol to hybrid, and bare-bones sports cars to ludicrous saloons. Some of the world's fastest electric cars make an appearance, too.

What they all show is the idea that there’s not a single formula for sub-three-second sprints to 60mph (or 62mph, which is the figure most manufacturers quote, as it equates almost exactly with 100km/h).

This list is based on manufacturers’ official claimed times, and only includes production cars - some of the fastest cars the world has ever seen.

Modified models and track-only machines don’t make the grade. No one-foot rollout acceleration runs, either (sorry Tesla and Lucid). Didn’t manage less than three seconds? Then you aren’t on this list.

So sit tight as we run through the fastest accelerating cars money can buy.

Top ten fastest accelerating cars in the world

1. Aspark Owl - 0-60mph in 1.72 seconds

How much power does it take to dip under two seconds in an electric road car? Japanese manufacturer Aspark claims it's 1985bhp, courtesy of four separate electric motors and a 64kWh battery.

That’s almost twice the power of a Formula 1 car. It also clocked a 0-60mph sprint of 1.72sec at the Misano World Circuit.

Combined, the Owl hypercar weighs in at 1900kg, and has a theoretical top speed of 249mph. Only 50 will be made, and each will cost around £2.5 million.

The Aspark Owl set two world records in the UK in 2023

2. Rimac Nevera - 0-60mph in 1.95 seconds

Officially crowned as the world's fastest production EV, the Rimac Nevera reached 258mph at the hands of the firm's chief test driver Miro Zrncevic.

Complete with a 1887bhp electric motor, the limited-run Nevera is also the world's fastest accelerating car over the quarter mile taking just 8.582 seconds to complete a run.

Zrncevic said: “To travel at 412kph, or 258mph, means travelling at a third of the speed of sound. Simply achieving that alone in a road car is incredibly complex, but in [the] Nevera we've created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge and tackle tight and twisting race tracks".

Read our Rimac Nevera review here

3. Pininfarina Battista -0-60mph in 2.0 seconds