It wasn’t that long ago that if you walked into a car dealership and asked for a luxury electric car, the salesman would have looked you up and down and replied “what?”.

Opulent EVs simply weren’t on the agenda; it wasn’t until the 2012 arrival of the Tesla Model S that proved comfort and material richness could be added to the EV formula.

Fast forward to 2026 and the luxury EV class is abundant with lavishly appointed cars from a plethora of established European manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

The vast majority of the cars on this list maximise refinement and upmarket appeal, but many of the cars in the list aren’t tied to a particular bodystyle. Some bring super-baiting performance while others bring practicality and flexibility into the mix, thanks to their SUV silhouettes.

The BMW i7 limousine sits atop our list thanks to its cabin richness, slick and potent powertrain and composed ride and handling.

But the competition is fierce in the category and standards are on the rise. So, if you’re looking for a comfortable cruiser that’s refined, plush and dripping with luxury appeal, keep on ready as we reveal the best luxury EVs you can buy today.