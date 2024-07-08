BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best luxury electric cars – driven, rated and ranked

The luxury EV market has rapidly transformed from almost empty to chock-full. Here are the main protagonists

Sam Phillips
2 March 2026

It wasn’t that long ago that if you walked into a car dealership and asked for a luxury electric car, the salesman would have looked you up and down and replied “what?”. 

Opulent EVs simply weren’t on the agenda; it wasn’t until the 2012 arrival of the Tesla Model S that proved comfort and material richness could be added to the EV formula. 

Fast forward to 2026 and the luxury EV class is abundant with lavishly appointed cars from a plethora of established European manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. 

The vast majority of the cars on this list maximise refinement and upmarket appeal, but many of the cars in the list aren’t tied to a particular bodystyle. Some bring super-baiting performance while others bring practicality and flexibility into the mix, thanks to their SUV silhouettes. 

The BMW i7 limousine sits atop our list thanks to its cabin richness, slick and potent powertrain and composed ride and handling. 

But the competition is fierce in the category and standards are on the rise. So, if you’re looking for a comfortable cruiser that’s refined, plush and dripping with luxury appeal, keep on ready as we reveal the best luxury EVs you can buy today. 

1. BMW i7

9
  • Design8
  • Interior10
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: All-round ability

One thing is for certain with the i7: onlookers aren't going to miss your arrival. This isn't the most aesthetically appealing car, but there's no doubt the monumentally proportioned i7 attracts attention.

The i7 is strong and smooth in a straight line but surprisingly nimble through corners, BMW’s four-wheel steering system making light work of the limo’s size and weight.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

It's even more impressive inside, thanks to its beautifully crafted finish, jaw-dropping technology and superb material quality. 

You will want your i7 to come with a personal chauffeur so you can enjoy the clever tech in the rear. There’s the option of a vast, 31in drop-down screen, which in combination with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system delivers a cinema-like experience.

The i7 drives with precision and at times agility but also has the ability to waft and cosset like the best luxury saloons.

Official range is up to 378 miles, but it can charge at only 195kW. 

BMW i7

Munich’s new flagship arrives as technology-laden electric luxury saloon to rival Mercedes-Benz EQS

2. BMW iX

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: SUV practicality 

BMW’s electric flagship SUV has grown into an even more complete package after the German brand treated it to a number of updates last year. 

The iX is high, wide and (some cynics say) not so handsome but corners with grace and gusto. Its rolling refinement, despite those 22in alloys, is even more impressive.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Thanks to the addition of larger batteries across the model line-up, the striking iX is now more efficient than its predecessor. In xDrive60 form it's claimed to travel up to 426 miles on a charge, although it can still charge at only 195kW. 

Being roughly the same size as the ICE X5, the iX is practical and versatile inside, and it brings a level of refinement and material richness that only a handful of rivals can match. 

It’s not short on performance either, with between 402bhp and 659bhp on offer, meaning it can hide its 2.5-tonne mass very well.

Its looks may be divisive, but the iX has compelling fitness for purpose and a real completeness of appeal. 

3. Porsche Taycan

9
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Ride and handling

The Taycan is a world-class operator however you configure it: even the estate-aping, ride-height-boosted Cross Turismo has the same dynamic powers as the saloon. 

More than its outright performance, I'm impressed by how nice the Taycan is to drive gently. The long-travel accelerator pedal is tuned for gentle take-up, which all makes driving the Taycan smoothly very satisfying indeed.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

It rides with an uncannily absorptive and poised sort of body control, but it retains communicative steering, fine handling response, ideal handling balance and as much real-world pace as you could ever expect to deploy on the road.

Real-world range took a big step forward after the Taycan received a mid-life facelift and a host of updates.

The dual-motor Turbo S model will do around 320 miles on a charge, while the rear-wheel-drive variant should cover 360 miles on real-world conditions. 

With a refined, upmarket cabin and decent-sized boot, the Taycan is one of the most accomplished EVs you can buy.

4. Mercedes-Benz EQS

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Chauffeurs

The original EQS was one of the first electric cars to nudge towards the 400-mile WLTP mark and struck a chord with limo lovers who were looking to go green. 

It addresses the road in a controlled, comfortable way even under full power, building up to full torque at least a little gradually from rest and not even flirting with wheelspin.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

However, this well-appointed, materially rich EV couldn't quite muster the same luxury appeal as the BMW i7. A raft of updates later and it feels like a real accomplishment in terms of refinement, drivability and performance.

It will easily cover more than 300 miles on the motorway, even when the ambient temperature is fighting against it.

The ICE S-Class still reigns as king of the Mercedes limo class, but as an electric alternative, the EQS has more than enough digital addenda, comfort and efficiency to appeal in an ever-growing market. 

5. Audi E-tron GT

8
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Long-distance cruising

Audi’s swooping electric saloon received a round of updates last year, gaining a sharp new look, a revised interior and improved range. 

The expansive, curved dashboard, high-ish window lines and enormous panoramic roof create an ambience that's halfway between trad super-saloon and proper sports coupé.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

You can still have it in nutty 912bhp RS Performance form, but its beguiling pace doesn’t add all that much to its overall drive. We would keep it simple and opt for the S variant: its four-wheel-drive powertrain puts out 676bhp for a sub-4.0sec sprint to 60mph and it will still do up to 374 miles on a charge. 

The E-tron GT’s new 105kWh battery pack has improved efficiency, too, helping to build on its grand touring credentials – as does its ability to charge at up to 320kW. 

6. Lotus Emeya

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Charging speed

Refined, lavish, opulent: for a very long time, these were never adjectives that followed the word Lotus. But that all changed with the arrival of the Eletre SUV and subsequent Emeya saloon. 

EVs this powerful can sometimes feel a little nervous on the road, but this isn't the case with the Emeya. Even in Sport mode, it’s easy to mete out power.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Emeya’s cabin couldn't be more different to Lotuses of yore, with every surface covered in a plush leather of soft Alcantara. The luxury feel is enhanced by the use of real metal and carbonfibre.

And while it can't quite match the Porsche Taycan, it feels inherently like a Lotus to drive. 

This cosseting cabin suits the grand touring vibe of the Emeya, particularly in entry-level 600 form. This variant makes 603bhp and sprints from 0-62mph 4.1sec, but can still travel up to 379 miles on a charge.

If that isn’t enough, there’s the whip-cracking Emeya 900, which takes a mere 2.7sec to hit 60mph.

7. Rolls-Royce Spectre

9
  • Design8
  • Interior10
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: Interior comfort and refinemnt

The Spectre coupé marked the dawn of a new era for Rolls-Royce, as it became the British brand’s first ever electric production car. 

‘Effortless doors’ sound like a great idea, but in practice I struggled with them: when you want to use your own muscle to open or close a door, it can seem to fight you.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

But while naysayers were dubious about the prospect of a Rolls-Royce without a super-refined V12 engine, the Spectre stays true to the brand, bringing effortless pace, exceptional refinement and world-class luxury. 

Inside, the Spectre is as opulent as another other Roller, and while the rear seats are a bit of a squeeze, it's well-packaged and comfortable. Plus it irons out the road below like nothing else in its class, with a serene waftability at cruising speeds. 

Range is only up to 250 miles in the real-world, which isn’t much for a car that costs £332,000 before options, but then this is a 2.8-tonne EV. 

8. Lucid Air

9
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Grand touring

Built in the US and engineered by the man behind the Tesla Model S, this super-sleek saloon boats numbers that would make supercars blush. 

What the Air has in common with most EVs is that sense of calm refinement from the drivetrain, only here there’s a far nicer environment in which to sit back and enjoy it.
Mark Tisshaw, Editor

For instance, the range-topping Sapphire packs 1217bhp and 1430lb ft of torque (yes, really) and will explode from standstill to 60mph in a claimed 1.9sec.

It has the range figures to match its bonkers performance, too, with the Grand Touring model capable of travelling up to a staggering 596 miles on a charge. Rapid charging at 300kW also means you should be able to add 300 miles in just 20 minutes.

It's also neatly designed and lavishly equipped, while its build quality shames the Model S, even if it can't quite cut it against established European rivals.

9. Genesis Electrified G80

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Value for money

The ICE G80 is fairly distinctive and packs a luxurious and tech-heavy interior, but it's powered by a limited choice of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, neither of which really match its upmarket aspirations.

It rides very well on its extended wheelbase and is amazingly hushed especially on coarse surfaces, thanks to its (optional) noise-cancelling system.
Steve Cropley, Editor-in-chief

However, there are no such issues with the Electrified model, thanks to it packing some of the Korean firm's E-GMP architecture, which means a pair of motors for a healthy 365bhp and a 94.5kWh battery that claims 354 miles of range. An 800V electrical architecture means a charging speed of 350kW, too, allowing for short 10-80% top ups.  

While it can’t quite match rivals like the BMW i5 for ride quality, the smooth and powerful delivery of the motors gives the Electrified G80 strong performance.

The interior, meanwhile, is as beautifully finished and comfortable as the best. 

10. Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ

7
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs5

Best for: Off-roading

Not only is the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ one of only a handful of electric off-roaders, it actually betters the go-anywhere credentials of the ICE G-Class on which it's based. 

Movement can be denied to individual wheels or they can spin backwards while another turns forward. Result: a tank turn.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Power comes courtesy of four electric motors (two in front and two at the rear), which combine to make 579bhp and a searing 859lb ft of torque. 

This means the electric G-Wagen has the grunt to climb, traverse and conquer just about anything in its path. And it does all this while cocooning its passengers in a cabin that’s as refined and upmarket as any other luxury SUV. 

Any downsides? For a near £155,000 SUV, its efficiency is pretty poor, meaning it will do fewer than 200 miles per charge in real-world conditions. 

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR

When entering the high-end EV market, your decision will depend on whether you prioritise cutting-edge tech, interior opulence or driving dynamics.

Here’s what to look for:

Charging architecture (800V vs 400V)
Why it matters: This is the biggest differentiator in luxury EVs today and determines how fast your car will charge.

  • 400V: This is a more common architecture used by the majority of EVs in the list above and means that it can take a car longer to charge from 10-80%. 
  • 800V: Cars with 800V architecture (such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-tron GT) can charge at speeds up to 320kW, potentially adding 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes. If you regularly drive long distances, an 800V car is highly desirable. 

Interior
Why it matters: Luxury is subjective. Some brands lean into digital minimalism while others favor high-end materials and a more traditional approach. 

  • Digital-first: Look for brands that prioritise large glass screens and haptic controls if you want a car that feels more modern. 
  • Traditional luxury: If you prefer physical buttons, deep-pile carpets and thick sound insulation, look toward the established European brands that are transitioning their flagship saloons to electric power.

Ride comfort
Why it matters: Luxury EVs are heavy (often over 2.5 tonnes). Without sophisticated suspension, they can feel crashy over potholes.

  • Air suspension: Prioritise models with air suspension and active anti-roll bars. These systems help assuage the weight of the battery, providing a more comfortable ride quality, which is essential for a luxury vehicle.

Software and connectivity
Why it matters: A luxury car’s digital technology should be slick and lag-free.

  • The basics: Ensure the car supports smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) but also has a robust native infotainment system. 
  • Over-the-air updates: Check if the manufacturer has a proven track record of OTA (over-the-air) software updates to improve the car's range or features over time.

How to decide if you actually need a luxury electric car

A luxury EV makes sense if:

  • You want the quietest, smoothest driving experience. 
  • You have access to a home charger or a dedicated workplace charger.
  • You value material richness, cabin refinement and comfort. 

A luxury EV doesn’t make sense if:

  • You want a car with a longer range.
  • You travel long distances and don’t want to wait more than 10 minutes to charge.
  • You don't want your car to be too tech-heavy with multiple touchscreens and minimal physical controls. 

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

When reviewing luxury electric cars, our focus shifts away from just range, efficiency and charging speed: we’re also looking for cars that are refined, digitally sophisticated and effortlessly quick. A luxury EV must be able to justify its premium price tag.

Here’s what we assessed:

Refinement
We measured cabin decibel levels at 70mph and evaluated how effectively each manufacturer has suppressed wind whistle and road roar. We also scrutinized suspension compliance, specifically how air-suspension systems manage the significant weight of a luxury SUV battery over broken UK Tarmac.

Digital sophistication
We tested the responsiveness of infotainment displays, the accuracy of voice-controlled assistants and the reliability of over-the-air (OTA) software updates. We also looked at the digital technology on offer for passengers in the rear to see how things like cinema screens and massage functions enhance the luxury appeal of an EV. 

Electric range
We looked beyond WLTP claims to conduct real-world range tests in different environments. We also looked at charging curves, measuring how long a car can maintain its peak DC intake rather than just the 0-80% headline figure.

Interior quality and refinement
We examine the tactile quality of the cabin, from the switchgear on the dashboard to the carpet in the rear seats. This included checking the switchgear, the fit and finish of interior trim and the long-term durability of the interior's key touchpoints. 

Performance
We didn't just test 0-62mph sprints; we evaluated mid-range overtaking power, brake pedal feel (blending friction and regenerative braking) and whether the car maintains its performance when the battery charge drops below 10%.

