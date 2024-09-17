Top 10 best luxury cars 2024

In the past, the best luxury cars money could buy came in the form of large limousine saloons.
Your mind is usually drawn to the likes of the Mercedes S-Class or the BMW 7 Series, but times have changed, and with the increasing number of SUVs on our roads, that hasn't been the case for quite some time.
But what is a luxury car? Generally speaking, it's a premium model that offers superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort.
Whether you're after sleek sports cars, high-end sedans, or opulent SUVs, the options are vast. For many owners, these cars will also be status symbols above all - some powered by large-capacity diesels or V8s, or even electric and plug-in hybrid power.
Regardless of body style and method of propulsion, they need to offer outstanding comfort in the front and back seats, isolating ride and noise refinement, and a sumptuous interior.
To help you narrow down your choices, we've curated a list of the top ten best luxury cars on sale. These models stand out for their exquisite design, advanced features, and ultimate driving pleasure.
You might notice some notable brands aren't included on this list. Don't worry - we've also put together a list of the top ten best super-luxury cars. There, you'll find the even pricier Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach models.
The best luxury cars on sale
If you need proof of how serious BMW is about staking its claim on luxury car glory, then consider the fact the i7 (and its ICE-powered 7 Series sibling) will only be available in leg-stretching long-wheelbase guise.
While the previous six generations of the brand's flagship saloons have placed as much emphasis on driver delight and pampering passengers, this all-new model is all about five-star cosseting and cutting-edge tech.
It's the all-electric i7 that arrives first, but regardless of motive power, you're unlikely to lose the big BMW in a crowd. Not only is it a vast machine, but the slab-sided styling and gargantuan front grille also mean that the 7 Series is a 'challenging' aesthetic proposition.
Not so the interior, which melds all the latest technology with traditional craftsmanship and a rich array of natural materials, including the surprisingly indulgent cashmere wool trim you can choose for the seats.
As you'd expect, there's acres of space to lounge around in, while additions such as the 31.3in BMW Theatre Screen for rear-seat passengers takes in-car entertainment to the next level.
There's also the usual widescreen display ahead of the driver, but the retention of an iDrive rotary controller means you're not subjugated to the total tyranny of a touchscreen interface.
Using a twin-motor set-up and a 102kWh battery, the i7 is good for 536bhp, a claimed range of 367 miles and 0-62mph in 4.7sec. Less impressive is a kerb weight just shy of 2800kg.
However, while performance is strong and the 7 Series handles with the polish and precision you expect (there's four-wheel steering for improved agility), it's the new-found sense of comfort that really sets the i7 apart from its predecessors, the supple and controlled ride easily matching the best efforts of the Range Rover and Mercedes S-Class. Factor in hushed refinement and the latest 7 Series finally delivers the luxury goods its forebears never quite managed to nail.
Later this year the i7 will be joined by a pair of plug-in hybrids, but until then the i7 remains a deeply impressive addition to the upper-class saloon firmament.
Read our BMW 7 Series and BMW i7 review