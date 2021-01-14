Top 10 EVs with the longest range

The developments in EV battery technology are accelerating even more quickly than the cars they’re fitted to. Ever more powerful and efficient cells are allowing manufacturers to deliver huge performance gains.

More crucially for real world use, though, these acceleration upticks have resulted in ever-increased ranges. Even some of the smallest electric superminis can crack 200 miles between charges now, helping to banish the dreaded range anxiety from the minds of buyers. Yet there are cars that will go further still. Much further. Here we round up to the top 10 cars that boast the longest ranges and are currently on sale, while all the figures quoted are the latest WLTP calculations.

= 10. Jaguar i-Pace/Polestar 2

Technically by placing these two in a dead heat we have 11 cars in our top 10, but with identical ranges of 292 miles the Jaguar and Polestar both deserve a mention. In a neat twist, both the Brit and the Swede follow very similar templates, combining sleeker coupe styling cues with rugged off-roader cladding and a raised height. Each has two electric motors and four-wheel drive, while roomy five-door bodies deliver decent practicality. With its perfect 50/50 weight distribution the poised i-Pace is a little more engaging to drive, but the Polestar isn’t far behind. However, we’d avoid the expensive Performance Pack upgrade with its manually adjustable and ride-damaging Ohlins dampers.

9. Audi e-tron GT quattro

Take a peek beneath its eye-catching exterior and you’ll discover the e-tron GT is nearly identical to the Porsche Taycan. Careful calibration means that Audi feels a little less engaging than its near-identical twin, opting instead for a more easy-going approach. It’s still fast, however, the twin electric motors are able to generate 523bhp for short bursts (493bhp is the ‘standard’ tune), enough for a Taycan 4S-matching 4.1-seconds for the 0-62mph dash. Like the Porsche, the Audi also has an 93kWh battery, but in the e-tron’s case it manages to squeeze an extra 10 miles of range out of it, for a total of 298 miles.

8. Hyundai Kona Electric