Top 10 EVs with the longest range

Even some of the smallest super electric superminis can crack 200 miles now - here are the EVs that go the furthest distance
10 March 2021

The developments in EV battery technology are accelerating even more quickly than the cars they’re fitted to. Ever more powerful and efficient cells are allowing manufacturers to deliver huge performance gains.

More crucially for real world use, though, these acceleration upticks have resulted in ever-increased ranges. Even some of the smallest electric superminis can crack 200 miles between charges now, helping to banish the dreaded range anxiety from the minds of buyers. Yet there are cars that will go further still. Much further. Here we round up to the top 10 cars that boast the longest ranges and are currently on sale, while all the figures quoted are the latest WLTP calculations.

= 10. Jaguar i-Pace/Polestar 2

Technically by placing these two in a dead heat we have 11 cars in our top 10, but with identical ranges of 292 miles the Jaguar and Polestar both deserve a mention. In a neat twist, both the Brit and the Swede follow very similar templates, combining sleeker coupe styling cues with rugged off-roader cladding and a raised height. Each has two electric motors and four-wheel drive, while roomy five-door bodies deliver decent practicality. With its perfect 50/50 weight distribution the poised i-Pace is a little more engaging to drive, but the Polestar isn’t far behind. However, we’d avoid the expensive Performance Pack upgrade with its manually adjustable and ride-damaging Ohlins dampers.

9. Audi e-tron GT quattro

Take a peek beneath its eye-catching exterior and you’ll discover the e-tron GT is nearly identical to the Porsche Taycan. Careful calibration means that Audi feels a little less engaging than its near-identical twin, opting instead for a more easy-going approach. It’s still fast, however, the twin electric motors are able to generate 523bhp for short bursts (493bhp is the ‘standard’ tune), enough for a Taycan 4S-matching 4.1-seconds for the 0-62mph dash. Like the Porsche, the Audi also has an 93kWh battery, but in the e-tron’s case it manages to squeeze an extra 10 miles of range out of it, for a total of 298 miles.

8. Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai has been at the forefront of EV technology for over a decade now - and the Kona Electric is four-wheeled proof that the hard work has paid off. Fitted with the larger 64kWh battery the Korean compact crossover can deliver a range anxiety-curing 300 miles on a single charge. Sure, it’s not the most exciting to drive with handling that’s safe and predictable rather than scintillating, but the 201bhp motor provides very lively acceleration, while a price tag of a little over £35,000 makes it the most affordable car in this list by a comfortable margin.

7. VW ID 4

The latest addition to VW’s all-electric ID range, the ID4 features much the same structure and hardware as both the Skoda Enyaq iV and the forthcoming Audi Q4 e-tron. In the highly specified 1st Edition that we’ll get first in the UK, that means an 77Wh battery and 201bhp electric motor driving the front wheels, combining to give a healthy range of 310 miles. It’s not as spacious as its Czech sibling, but the VW’s sleeker lines and premium appeal help give it a more upmarket ambience. More affordable versions with a lower capacity battery will follow, as will four-wheel drive models.

6. Skoda Enyaq iV

Based on VW’s adaptable MEB EV architecture, the Enyaq iV is set to be one of the most sought after models of 2021. Mixing fashionable SUV style with typical Skoda practicality (there’s a cavernous 585-litre boot) and a typically attractive price tag, the Czech machine ticks all the right boxes for families looking to go electric. Crucially, when equipped with the larger 80kWh battery (there’s also a 60kWh option) the 201bhp Enyaq iV claims 316 miles between charges.

5. VW ID3

Arguably no new electric car has caused quite such a stir as the VW ID3. While the Nissan Leaf beat it to the punch as the first mainstream family EV, the VW is arguably the more important machine. Designed from the ground up to be battery-powered from the start, the rear-engined ID3 is a true clean-sheet exercise. It’s a good effort to, the minimalist interior proving bright and airy, while the driving experience is composed and unfussed. Factor in the higher capacity 82kWh battery and you can add a 336 miles range to the list of positives.

4. Tesla Model X

With its large 100kWh battery it’s hardly surprising the distinctive gull-winged Model X can go further than most between charges - that and the fact it’s badged a Long Range Plus. In fact, given the vast size of the cells and the name, you might say the claimed 348 miles between charges is actually a bit of a disappointment. And then you realise the Model X is four-wheel drive, can carry seven adults and can sprint to 62mph in 4.4 seconds. Pay a little more and sacrifice 8 miles of range, and the Performance version will demolish the acceleration benchmark in 2.6 seconds.

3. Tesla Model 3

It’s the world’s best selling EV, but that’s not enough for the Model 3 to top this list, although it’s close. Elon Musk’s most affordable model has been an unmitigated hit, its blend of techy cool, everyday usability and a startling turn of speed making it an incredible sales success. There are a number of versions to choose from, but if you want to spend as much time moving as possible then you’ll need the aptly titled Long Range Plus, which uses an 82kWh battery to achieve an excellent 360 miles on a single charge.

2. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Okay, so there are still many out there who claim that calling it a Mustang is heresy, but get past that and Mach-E is actually a worthy addition to the pony car pantheon. For starters it’s not short of muscle, with the 345bhp four-wheel drive model capable of cracking 62mph in 5.1 seconds. It’s pretty good to drive too, with decent agility, grip and composure. It’s perhaps a little cheap feeling inside, but a giant Tesla-style infotainment tablet gives it a suitably hi-tech feel. Oh, and specify the rear-wheel drive version with larger 88kWh battery and you’ll see 379 miles between plug-ins.

1. Tesla Model S

Tesla’s longest serving model is also the one that will travel farthest on a single charge. Constant refinement and the use of over-the-air updates has meant that the Model S has been able to eek ever more efficiency out of its lithium ion battery. As a result, the 100kWh equipped Long Range Plus now promises 408 miles between recharges - and Tesla reckons there’s more to come. It lacks the build quality and driver appeal of newer rivals (the steering is mute, the handling inert and the ride choppy), but when it comes to travelling as far as possible in an EV, the Model S is unbeatable.

Electric cars with the longest range

Porsche Taycan 4S - 288 miles

Polestar 2 - 292 miles

Jaguar i-Pace 292 miles

Hyundai e-Kona - 300 miles

Skoda Enyaq iV - 316 miles

VW ID3 - 336 miles

Tesla Model X - 348 miles

Tesla Model 3 - 360 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 379 miles

Tesla Model S - 408 miles

