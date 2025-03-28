Germany’s most unusual car designs

Many people think that Ferdinand Porsche was the man behind the Beetle, but this is incorrect. Engineer and inventor Bela Barenyi came up with the design five years before Ferdinand Porsche presented his initial insect-inspired sketch. We have Barenyi to thank for the life-saving “crumple zone” concept and “non-deformable passenger car cell”.

For Ferdinand Porsche’s Beetle guise, Adolf Hitler gave Porsche an order to develop a Volkswagen (People’s Car), which could transport two adults and three children at 60mph and cost no more than a motorbike. The Beetle’s unusual shape would become incredibly iconic and it was produced until 2003.