The hero cars of the Chevy small block V8

More than 100 million Chevrolet small block V8 engines have been built since it was launched in 1954.

And it may have recently hit 65, but it’s far from ready for retirement just yet. Offered in sizes ranging from 265cu in (4.3 litres) up to 400cu in (6.6 litres), it’s been used in just about every form of transport possible.

It might have ceased full production in 2003, but the small block is still being made in small numbers for those who want to enjoy its charms in hot rods and sports cars. Here’s our run-down of the best Chevy small block-powered cars in chronological order: