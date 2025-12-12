The hero cars of the Chevy small block V8

- Slide of
More than 100 million Chevrolet small block V8 engines have been built since it was launched in 1954.
And it may have recently hit 65, but it’s far from ready for retirement just yet. Offered in sizes ranging from 265cu in (4.3 litres) up to 400cu in (6.6 litres), it’s been used in just about every form of transport possible.
It might have ceased full production in 2003, but the small block is still being made in small numbers for those who want to enjoy its charms in hot rods and sports cars. Here’s our run-down of the best Chevy small block-powered cars in chronological order:
Chevrolet Bel Air (1955)
This is where it all started for the Chevrolet small block V8 and it’s little wonder the company advertised this car as the ‘Hot One’. The old six-cylinder engines persisted, but newly affluent buyers flocked to specify the V8 motor that first came in 265cu in (4.3-litre) guise and then 283cu in (4.6-litre) forms, with the larger engine appearing in 1957.
These were modest capacity engines by US standards and the 265 motor provided a genteel 162 HP, but this could be upped to 180 HP with the Power Pack option that included a four barrel carburettor. There was also a Super Power Pack to give a further 15 HP.
Chevrolet Task Force (1955)
Chevrolet quickly made its novel small-block V8 available in its new Task Force range of pickup trucks. Starting in 1955, the 265cu in (4.3-litre) V8 was available with a two-barrel carburettor and an output of 145 HP. That figure grew to 155 HP in 1956 and 162 HP the following year.
The engine – which Chevrolet claimed was easier to maintain than V8s made by rivals – complemented one of the most modern trucks available in the United States during the 1950s. Sister company GMC also made the V8 available in its version of the Task Force, called Blue Chip.
Chevrolet Corvette (1955)
The Corvette was launched in 1953 and was notable for being the first production car in the US with a glassfiber body. It really came of age in 1955 when Chevrolet dropped in its all-new 265cu in (4.3-litre) V8 motor to give it the power and performance to match its looks. There was the option of a three-speed manual transmission and together this and the engine instantly knocked 1.5 seconds off the 0-60mph time.
By 1957, Chevy was offering the larger 283cu in (4.6-litre) small block V8 with 287 HP to give it over 1 HP per cubic inch. A four-speed manual transimssion was also introduced at the same time and fuel injection became an option in this year too, making the ’Vette among the first production cars to use this system. A total of 1040 of the 6,339 Corvettes made in 1957 received fuel injection.
Drag car (1956)
Almost as soon as Chevrolet introduced its small block engine, it started to be used in competition. In the USA, that meant drag racing and the small block has been a key pillar of this branch of motorsport ever since. Thanks to its light weight and compact size, the small block was quickly adopted by the likes of Bill ‘Grumpy’ Jenkins and Richard Harrell.
It also helped that Chevrolet saw the performance potential in its new engine and offered factory power upgrades that keen drag racers could fit. In 1961, Chevy engines took 27 out of 53 records in the National Hot Rod Association’s race classes.
Chevrolet Bel Air Impala (1958)
The Impala was an upscale Chevrolet Bel Air model based on the two-door coupe and convertible versions. To help mark out this top of the range car launched to mark the 50th anniversary of Chevrolet being in business, it gained the uprated 188 HP 283cu in (4.6-litre) V8 as standard. This could be increased to 250 HP depending on which packs you chose, while a Turbo-Fire version was added with Ramjet fuel injection.
The Impala proved a huge hit with buyers right from the start and during the first generation’s production life in 1958, it accounted for 15% of all cars built by Chevrolet.
Chevrolet El Camino (1959)
The El Camino was created by Chevrolet to take on the Ford Ranchero and was a huge hit with buyers. It mixed a coupe cabin with the load bay of a pick-up, while under the hood buyers could pick from a plodding straight six or the far more appealing 283cu in (4.6-litre) small block V8. There was also a big block 348cu in (5.7-litre) V8 for those hooked on speed.
The small block motor was ideal for the job as it could haul hay just as effectively as it could haul anything else. With up to 290 HP on tap from a Ramjet fuel injected engine, the El Camino quickly became a performance favorite and knocked its Ford rival into second spot in the sales charts.
Avanti II (1965)
During its convoluted lifetime, the Avanti went from being designed by Raymond Loewy for Studebaker to being a record-breaker at the Bonneville Salt Flats. When Studebaker sold the project in 1964 to the Altman brothers, they resurrected it the following year with Chevrolet small block power and called it the Avanti II.
Each car took about three months to build to order, which put it out of step with most of its mainstream rivals. The brothers kept this luxury car’s flame flickering until selling the company in 1982. It then passed through various owners until its eventual and final demise in 2006.
Chevrolet Nova SS (1966)
Needing a compact sedan model to bolster ailing sales of the rear-engined Corvair, Chevrolet launched the II in 1962 and christened the sporting model Nova. Chevrolet didn’t offer the model with a V8 until it added the 283 to the range during the 1964 model year in order to enter it in the horsepower war that was brewing in America. The firm later made a 327cu in (5.4-litre) small block V8 available. Transmission options included a three-speed auto and a four-speed manual.
However, the Nova developed into a good compact muscle car as the SS model in the later 1960s (1966 model pictured). Big block engines were an option by then, but the sweet spot was 295 HP model with the 350cu in (5.7 litres) small block version complete with uprated suspension.
Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (1967)
The Camaro was Chevrolet’s retort to the Ford Mustang and started a dynasty that continued to use the small block motor for decades. There were lesser models with six-cylinder engines but the ones everyone wanted had V8s in sizes ranging from 302cu in (5.0 litres) to 396cu in (6.5 litres). The base V8 during the 1967 model year was a 327cu in (5.4-litre) unit rated at 210 HP.
The Z/28 name started as an internal code at Chevrolet for a Special Performance Package with the 302 V8 to homologate the car for stock car racing. This pack came with an uprated engine, twin-pipe exhaust, stiffened suspension, larger wheels and a Positraction differential to deal with the motor’s power. Only 602 Z/28s were sold in 1967, making them highly collectable today and the beginning of a legend.
Pontiac Firebird (1967)
Typifying the ‘Coke’ bottle styling of the period, the first Pontiac Firebird was offered with entry-level six-cylinder engines, but almost all buyers ignored these in favor of the small block V8 choices. Good thing too, as they could pick from 326- (5.3-litre) or 400cu in (6.6-litre) motors. The larger was a rare bird, but the 326 could be had with two- or four barrel carburettors to give 249- or 286 HP.
The Firebird was a fixture in the Pontiac catalog for 25 years and offered buyers a low-cost way into V8 sports car ownership. Throughout its life, the small block V8 remained the most popular engine for this model.
Formula 5000 (1968)
Spiralling costs in single-seater racing prompted the introduction of Formula 5000. Using older single-seater chassis fitted with a 302cu in (5.0-litre) V8, it made for cheap, fast motorsport. Chevrolet small block engines came to dominate as they gave an easy 500 HP and could rev to 8000 RPM.
The series was established in the USA, but spread to other parts of the world. Many famous drivers made their names in F5000, including Mario Andretti, Brian Redman, Jody Scheckter, Al and Bobby Unser.
Chevrolet Blazer K5 (1969)
Pre-dating the Range Rover by a year, the Chevrolet Blazer K5 offered superb off-road ability allied to on-road comfort and plenty of power. This last element came from the small block V8 motor in 307 (5.0-litre) and 350cu in (5.7-litre) forms, as well as a wheezy six-cylinder engine.
Choose the top-line 350 V8 and you had 258 HP on tap and a choice of three-speed auto or four-speed manual transmissions. With the relaxed torque from either V8, the Blazer was ideal for trickling over tough terrain. Successive generations offered more of the same with the small block at its heart until the line ended in 1995.
Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am (1969)
Immortalised in the Smokey and the Bandit films, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was an uprated version of the standard Firebird coupe. Right from the start, the marker was laid down with the Trans Am being the most powerful model available with 350 HP from a 400cu in (6.5-litre) motor.
Little did buyers know this would be the high point for factory engine power as emissions regulations took hold in the 1970s. However, a rare dealer-fit option could take the engine to 500 HP and unleash the true potential of this motor.
Holden Commodore (1978)
As the Australian outpost of General Motors, Holden was quick to use its parent company’s engines when it launched the Commodore in 1978. The home market was a willing audience for the small block V8 and the Holden-ised version started off as a 253cu in (4.1-litre) unit.
Later in its life, the Commodore’s V8 grew to a much fuller 350cu in (5.7 litres) and this model was a mainstay of Holden’s assault on the Aussie V8 Supercar, previously the Australian Touring Car Championship. This also inspired Holden to launch its HSV performance division.
Supermarine Spitfire replica (1998)
There are plenty of aero-engined cars, but the Supermarine Aircraft Spitfire replica is a car-engined aircraft. The Chevrolet small block V8 in 366cu in (6.0-litre) form is the same as used in the Corvette from the early 2000s and gives a reliable 430 HP in aero form.
If you’re worried the Chevy engine is down on power compared to the original Rolls-Royce Merlin V12’s 1166 HP, Supermarine Aircraft’s machine is a 90% scale replica. It can achieve 220 Knots (253mph) and cruise at 193 Knots while flying at up to 18,000-feet. Sold as a kit, it costs from AUD$165,000 ($114,000) and should take around 1100 hours to build, which sounds like a lot of weekends to us.
Cadillac CTS-V (2004)
Cadillac’s CTS was an executive class rival to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, so it’s not surprise parent company Chevrolet wanted a performance version to take on the Euro challengers. This gave rise to the CTS-V in 2004 with an LS6 generation of the small block engine borrowed from the Corvette Z06. This 350cu in (5.7-litre) motor was replaced by a 366cu in (6.0-litre) unit in 2006 and both used a six-speed manual transmission.
Starting out with 405 HP, the CTS-V covered 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds and managed 163mph flat out. The third-generation CTS-V (second-generation model pictured) adopted contemporary Corvette motors to become ever faster and peaked with the supercharged 376cu in (6.2-litre) model in 2016. It came with 649 HP to break the 200mph barrier and 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.
Corvette Z06 (2006)
The Z06 was the ultimate expression of the Corvette sports car when it was launched in 2006. Even so, it retained the familiar pushrod small block engine, albeit in a mighty LS 427cu in (7.0-litre) form and generating 500 HP. That was enough to see this honed Corvette from rest to 60mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 198mph.
Those figures put the Corvette right into heart of contemporary supercar royalty, yet the small block engine made it easy to live with and use daily. It also helped keep the price affordable at $65,800 in the US where it outperformed and outpowered the similarly priced Porsche 911.
