The Treasures of the Mercedes Unimog museum

Famous for their incredible offroad capabilities, unwavering versatility and indestructible reputation, the Unimog is one of the most iconic vehicles to ever wear the Mercedes badge, and one with cult status today.

We travelled to Gaggenau, Germany, to visit the official Unimog Museum, which is home to an extraordinary collection of various Unimog models spanning nearly eight decades.

From some of the oldest Unimog examples left in existence to tractors and fire engines, and everything else in between, here are some of the highlights from our trip: