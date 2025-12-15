More Junkyard Discoveries of Windy Hill Auto Parts, New London, Minnesota

Scattered over a hillside near New London, Minnesota are literally thousands of classic vehicles in varying states of disrepair. While the bulk of the stock dates to the 1950s and 1960s, search hard enough and you’ll find 100-year-old cars here.

Windy Hill Auto Parts prides itself on being open 365 days a year, but if you don’t want to travel to Minnesota, just give yard owner Willie Bajari a call on (320) 354-2201 or (800) 398-0566. They ship to the lower 48 states.