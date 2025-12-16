The weirdest car publicity photos ever published

You may not even be aware of official promotional images.

But believe us, you’ve seen tens of thousands in your time on earth. While publishers like Autocar have teams of in-house photographers who help to illustrate our review and group test stories, all car companies also issue photos taken by themselves to help illustrate new cars, both at rest and on the move. And most of the time they do their job perfectly well.

However, some publicity offices and marketing departments over the years have let their imaginations run wild, often with unintentionally hilarious results – and we all need a laugh right now, let’s face it. Here, then, is our light-hearted look at some of the best we’ve ever seen: