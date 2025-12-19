The 50 greatest British cars

And the winner is... the Mini. Mini by name, but actually pretty maxi inside. It’s a full four-seater, and could genuinely be used as family transportation, obliterating the 50s' micro-car class at an instant; that was the real brilliance of the Issigonis design.

The Mini wasn’t quite the first transverse engine, front-drive car, but it popularized a format that fundamentally altered the way most cars’ mechanicals were laid out. In the days when rear-drive cars were skittish in the wet and wandery in a cross-wind, the super-stable Mini shaped the future of Europe’s small cars. Icing on the cake? They are a hoot to drive.

Many firms can make a grand car from a large one. But to make the UK's greatest car also one of its smallest? That's its final triumph.

