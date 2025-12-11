The first-ever cars of the world's most famous car-makers

- Slide of
Karl Benz built the first car in 1885, and since then many thousands of companies have sprung up trying to make a name for themselves.
But few have survived and here we take a look at how some of those survivors (plus a few that didn't make it) got started. Sometimes things are a lot more convoluted than you might think, with some companies claiming two (or even three) first cars… In our of our biggest stories of 2019, join us for a journey into how your favorite car company got started:
- Slide of
Mercedes (1886)
This is where it all started – the first company to build a car. Karl Benz built his first car in 1885 and he patented it in January 1886, but the Mercedes-Benz name wouldn't be adopted until 1901.
That first car (called the Patent Motorwagen, pictured here) had just three wheels and a 0.75 HP 954cc single-cylinder engine, but in 1893 Benz built his first four-wheeler, the Viktoria, powered by a 3 HP 1745cc engine.
- Slide of
Peugeot (1891)
Peugeot started out in 1842 making salt and pepper grinders before moving into bicycle production 40 years later. Then in 1891 Peugeot built its first car, a four-wheeled machine with a rear-mounted V-twin engine driving the rear wheels via a chain.
Just five cars were made in that first year, but this grew to 29 in 1892. By 1900 Peugeot production was up to 500 cars in one year.
- Slide of
Ford (1896)
Henry Ford built his first experimental car in 1896. Known as the Ford Quadricycle, the vehicle would remain a one-off. By 1899 Ford had set up the Detroit Automobile Company which in 1901 was renamed the Henry Ford Company.
Within a year Ford had fallen out with his financial backers and he left to set up a new venture which you may have heard of – the Ford Motor Company.
- Slide of
Renault (1898)
Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault set up Société Renault Freres in 1899, having already built a prototype 1CV voiturette the previous year.
Capable of 20mph, the Type A got an annual facelift until it went out of production in 1903, by which point it was fitted with a 5 HP engine in place of the original 1 HP unit.
- Slide of
Fiat (1899)
Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino was founded in 1899 and its first factory opened in 1900; that year just 24 cars were made.
The company's first model was the 4HP which was initially fitted with a 679cc flat-twin engine; later cars got an 837cc unit. Fiat started out with just 35 employees; by 1908 it had 2700 people on the payroll and was capable of producing 5000 cars each year.
- Slide of
Opel (1899)
Adam Opel set up a company in 1862 to make sewing machines before diversifying into bicycles in 1886. He died in 1895 but his widow and five sons continued the business, introducing their first car in 1899. The engine was a 1545cc 3.5 HP single-cylinder unit and buyers could choose from two- or four-seat editions but the car didn't sell well; just 11 found buyers in 1899 and 24 in 1900.
Opel became part of General Motors in 1931 which then sold the company to PSA in 2017 after 86 years of ownership.
- Slide of
Buick (1899)
America's oldest surviving car maker, Buick was founded in 1899, which is when it produced its first car – although it didn't make a second until the following year, with the third coming in 1903.
Initially named the Buick Auto-Vim and Power Company, series production didn't start until 1904; a year later the company was renamed the Buick Motor Company. That first car was the Model B (pictured here) with a 2605cc flat-twin engine rated at 16 HP. By the end of the year Buick had sold 37 cars but by 1908 annual production had mushroomed to 8800.
- Slide of
Oldsmobile (1901)
Ransom Eli Olds built a series of experimental and prototype cars in the late 19th century, before launching his first production car in 1901: the snappily named Oldsmobile Curved-Dash Runabout, which featured a 1565cc single-cylinder engine, a two-speed transmission and chain drive.
Despite anything Ford might have to say on the subject, it was Oldsmobile that was the first to offer a mass-produced car, with 425 Runabouts rolling off the production lines in the first year – a figure that jumped to 2100 in 1902.
- Slide of
Cadillac (1902)
When Cadillac was incorporated in 1902 by Henry Leland to make affordable cars for the masses, his initial offering was the Runabout, retrospectively named the Model A, which was facelifted in 1904 to become the Model B. Power (all 10 HP of it) came from a 1609cc single-cylinder engine mounted under the rear seat.
- Slide of
Ford (1903)
The Ford Motor Company's first product was the Model A, which went on sale in July 1903 and by the time production ended in October 1904 an impressive 670 examples had been made.
Pictured is Henry Ford's great grandson Bill Ford Jr, with the world's oldest surviving Model A, built in 1903 – he bought the car for $264,000 in 2012. The Model A featured a 1645cc flat-twin engine mounted under the rear seat, a two-speed transmission and chain drive.
- Slide of
Vauxhall (1903)
Vauxhall started making marine engines in 1857, when it was called Alex Wilson & Company; the name was switched to Vauxhall Iron Works in 1897. Six years later the first car was made; a 5 HP single-cylinder four-wheeler with tiller steering and a two-speed transmission.
Around 70 of these earliest vehciles were made; Vauxhall still owns one which it regularly enters into the London-Brighton run (a parade of classic cars in England) each November.
- Slide of
Rolls-Royce (1904)
Engineer Henry Royce built his first car in 1904, just a month before he met by chance the wealthy aristocrat Charles Rolls. The latter had seen the Royce in action and said to its maker that he would take every car that Royce could make as long as it also had his name on it too.
By December 1904 the first Rolls-Royce was ready although Rolls-Royce Ltd wouldn't be founded until 1906. That first car was fitted with a two-cylinder 1809cc engine but by the end of 1906 Rolls-Royce had already built its first car with an eight-cylinder engine.
- Slide of
Rover (1904)
When Rover created its Safety Bicycle in 1885 it created the modern template for the pushbike. Next came motorcycles (in 1902) then in 1904 Rover built its first car, the two-seater Rover Eight.
In production right the way through until 1912, the Eight was fitted with a 1327cc single-cylinder engine that developed a decently gutsy 8 HP at 900 RPM, but the engine was red-lined at a screaming 1500 RPM. Your Range Rover Evoque ultimately started here.
- Slide of
Skoda (Laurin & Klement, 1905)
Skoda grew out of a company called Laurin & Klement which started by making bicycles in 1895, moved into motorcycle manufacture in 1899 then built its first car in 1905.
That first car was the Voiturette A (seen here) which was powered by a 1005cc (later 1100cc) V-twin engine that developed 7 HP. Just 55 were made before the Voiturette B took over in 1906 with a 9 HP 1399cc engine.
- Slide of
Lancia (1907)
One of the most innovative car makers ever, it's a tragedy that Lancia is now just about defunct. Founded to build sporting and race cars, Vincenzo Lancia set up his own company in November 1906. His first car was ready for trials in February 1907 but before it had left the workshop the factory burned down taking the car, the drafenders and Lancia's tools with it.
Seven months later Lancia had a new car built from scratch; 100 examples of the Type 51 would be made, each with a 2544cc four-cylinder engine.
- Slide of
Audi (1910)
August Horch's first car company (founded in 1904) bore his own name, but when he fell out with fellow board members he set up a new company in 1910, called Audi. Its first model was the Type A, fitted with a 2612cc four-cylinder engine. Just 140 examples were made before the Type B arrived in 1911.
- Slide of
Alfa Romeo (1910)
Launched in 1910, Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili realized that it really needed a snappier name; ALFA was the result. After Nicola Romeo took the company over in 1915 it was renamed Alfa Romeo in 1918, and its first car was the Torpedo 20-30.
However, ALFA's first car was the 4.1-liter 24HP, seen here, which remained in production until 1914.
- Slide of
Morgan (1910)
Harry (HFS) Morgan opened a garage in Malvern (England) to sell and service cars. By 1909 he'd built his own car for his personal use; a year later he put his three-wheeler into production.
The first cars were single-seaters but these were never going to be very popular in the marketplace, so by 1911 Morgan's three-wheeler was available with either two seats or four. Power came from a 961cc JAP V-twin engine.
- Slide of
Chevrolet (1913)
Although Louis Chevrolet set up his company in 1911, his first car wasn't sold until 1913. Introduced at that year's New York Auto Show, the Chevrolet Type C (or Classic Six) was pretty impressive with its six-cylinder engine and three-speed transmission.
But it was costly compared with rivals, which is why Chevrolet quickly introduced a four-cylinder model to compete.
- Slide of
Dodge (1914)
John and Horace Dodge set up shop in 1901 to produce bicycle components before moving into car parts supply in 1903; very quickly virtually their entire output was for Ford. Seeing that Ford was producing more and more parts in-house they decided to go it alone with their own car which arrived in 1914.
Offered only as a five-seat tourer, Dodge's car featured a 35 HP 3480cc four-cylinder engine and a three-speed transmission. By 1916 Dodge was America's fourth best-selling brand of car with over 70,000 made in that one year.
- Slide of
Aston Martin (1915)
The first Aston Martin, named Coal Scuttle, was built in 1915. Following Coal Scuttle and the Great War, three more prototype cars were built including one called Bunny, but none of these cars survive.
By 1921 Aston Martin was ready to start selling cars and its first production model featured a 1496cc four-cylinder engine. Just 69 were made before the company went bust – and not for the last time. The car pictured is the oldest surviving Aston Martin, chassis number 3, now owned by the Aston Martin Heritage Trust.
- Slide of
Mitsubishi (1917)
Founded as a shipping firm in 1870, Mitsubishi didn't build its first car until 1917. Just 22 of these leviathans were built, each powered by a 2765cc four-cylinder engine. Capable of seating seven, the Mitsubishi Model A was based on the Fiat Tipo 3 with a front-mounted 35 HP engine that drove the rear wheels and could take the car to 60mph.
- Slide of
Bentley (1919)
Walter Owen (WO) Bentley and his brother Horace sold cars before WW1, but in 1919 they set up Bentley Motors to make and sell sporting carriages for the well heeled.
The company's first car was ready for delivery in 1921; by 1930 Bentley had won the Le Mans 24 Hours five times. Bentley's first model was the 3-Litre, 1622 of which were produced between 1921 and 1929, each with a 2996cc four-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder.
- Slide of
Citroën (1919)
Throughout WW1 André Citroën's factory was churning out armaments and although he didn't make his first car until 1919, as early as 1916 he'd decided to go into vehicle manufacture. In March 1919, just four months after WW1 ended, Citroën showed his Type A, with a 1327cc four-cylinder engine that gave a top speed of 40mph.
By the time production ended in 1921, more than 24,000 Type As had been built.
- Slide of
Jaguar (Swallow Sidecars, 1922)
Jaguar didn't start out as Jaguar – it began life in 1922 as Swallow Sidecars, or SS, to make bodies for an array of small cars such as Austin, Singer and Wolseley.
Trying to sell cars after the events of World War Two with the name ‘SS’ was never going to be successful, which is why the name Jaguar was adopted. This was first used as a model name in 1935.
- Slide of
MG (1923)
William Morris (later Lord Nuffield) founded Morris Motors in 1913; a decade later Morris Garages (MG) was born. There's much debate as to what MG's first car was, but it seems to be the Morris Garages Chummy, a sporting two-seater based on the Morris Cowley.
Those first cars featured Morris and MG badges and the first adverts for MG were placed in 1923 although the trademark wasn't registered until the following year.
- Slide of
Triumph (1923)
Based in Coventry, Triumph entered the bicycle market in 1885; motorcycles followed in 1902 then in 1923 the company built its first car. This was the result of a take over of the Dawson Car Company with Triumph's first model being the 1.4-liter 10/20.
Built until 1926, around 2500 of these two-seater steel-bodied tourers were made although there was also an aluminum-panelled sports model offered too.
- Slide of
Chrysler (1924)
Walter Chrysler had turned around the ailing Maxwell-Chalmers car company which had been founded in 1904. That company closed down in 1923 so the next year Walter created a new company bearing his own name – and here he is with his very first car, the 70.
Fitted with a 3301cc side-valve straight-six, the 70 was highly innovative with its aluminum pistons, full-pressure lubrication and oil filter. No wonder 32,000 were sold in the first year.
- Slide of
Skoda (1925)
Just like Laurin & Klement, Skoda was also started in 1895, mainly to build armaments, but it expanded rapidly to also offer locomotives, bridges, power stations, ships and much more. In 1919 it started to build steam trucks and heavy road tractors but in 1925 Skoda merged with Laurin & Klement to start offering cars.
The company's first model was the Type 110, an evolution of L&K's Types 100 and 105, powered by a 1791cc four-cylinder water-cooled engine.
- Slide of
Pontiac (1926)
In the 1920s General Motors had Chevrolet at the bottom end and Cadillac at the top. There was also Oldsmobile which was closer to Cadillac than Chevrolet; what was needed was a brand that offered affordable, high-quality cars. Pontiac was launched in 1926 to fill that gap; its first model was a 3.1-liter car available in two-door sedan or coupe forms, both priced at $825.
The car proved a big hit with almost 77,000 sold in the first year.
- Slide of
BMW (1927)
BMW started out as a manufacturer of aircraft engines in 1916, in 1923 it launched its first motorcycle then in 1927 came the Dixi 3/15, BMW's first car. It was an Austin Seven built under licence with barely any changes; aside from the steering wheel moving from the right to the left the two were pretty much interchangeable.
- Slide of
Volvo (1927)
Founded by Assar Gabrielsson and Gustav Larson, Volvo built its first car in 1927. Called the OV4 and offered only as an open tourer, power came from a 1940cc four-cylinder engine with a peak power output of just 28 HP at 2800 RPM.
At this stage only eight airbags were fitted as standard along with 31 warning lights on the dash and 14 buzzers, but Volvo soon upped its game.
- Slide of
Nissan (1931)
Nissan started out as the Kaishinsha Motorcar Works in 1911 before changing its name to DAT Motorcar Co in 1925 then again to Nissan in 1934. However, many of the company's products were sold as Datsuns (initially Datsons) until 1986, when Nissan was adopted as the global brand. Although cars were made in limited numbers from as early as 1914, the first Datsun didn't arrive until 1931.
The Type 10 was a clone of the Austin Seven and initially it featured a 495cc four-cylinder engine, which was later enlarged to 747cc – the same displacement as the Austin unit.
- Slide of
Toyota (1936)
Toyota’s first car was the AA, presented in 1936 and powered by a 3.4-liter six-cylinder engine; 1404 were made. The first home-built car for the Japanese market, its public debut at an exhibition in Tokyo, together with a cabriolet version (the AB), helped prompt the Japanese government to give the Toyoda Automatic Loom Works permission to build vehicles, opening the way for the founding of Toyota and the immediate construction of its first auto factories.
- Slide of
Mercury (1938)
In the 1930s Ford had a problem; there was a huge gap between its Ford and Lincoln brands, so customers were being forced to defect to rival brands such as Dodge or Pontiac.
The solution was to create a new marque between the two: Mercury was born in 1938. The first car was a four-door sedan with a 96 HP 239ci (3915cc) flat-head V8; production lasted until 1942, with the car having been named the Eight in 1941.
- Slide of
Jeep (Willys, 1941)
Hmm – where to start with this one? The first Jeeps were made by Willys and Ford in 1941 and later on by French companies Hotchkiss and Delahaye.
Power came from a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine which drove all four wheels via a three-speed manual transmission. In time the Jeep would become a staple product for Willys-Overland, which went on to launch the Station Wagon, Truck and Jeepster.
- Slide of
Jaguar (1945)
Rising from the ashes of SS Cars was Jaguar, which was incorporated in March 1945. With six years of hostilities just having taken place Jaguar hadn't been able to develop a new car so it just put the SS 2.5-liter sedan back into production. Alongside a 3.5-liter sedan, this 2664cc car would have to sustain Jaguar until the arrival of the MkV in 1948.
- Slide of
Volkswagen (1945)
Although the first examples of Hitler's KDF wagen were built in 1936, the first production cars weren't made until 1945. When the British Army liberated VW's Wolfsburg factory the car, the Type 1, was offered to various British companies, all of which turned it down saying it could never be commercially successful.
Unofficially called the Volkswagen Beetle, the air-cooled sedan went on to become the most successful car in history with more than 21 million built by the time production ended in 2003.
- Slide of
Ferrari (1947)
When Enzo Ferrari severed his ties with his previous employer Alfa Romeo (he was the company's competition manager), he was forbidden from building any cars bearing his own name for seven years.
So his first cars were built under the Auto Avio banner in 1940; after just two were built the company's focus turned to making machine tools and ball bearings for the war effort. The first Ferrari appeared in 1947: the Tipo 125 featured a 1498cc V12 rated 120 HP. A year later Ferrari would take part in its first Grand Prix, using this engine in supercharged form.
- Slide of
Maserati (1947)
There were six Maserati brothers and five of them (Carlo, Bindo, Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto) devoted their lives to cars and motor sport. They launched their own car-making company in 1926, but the focus was exclusively on racing cars; it wouldn't be until 1947 that the Tipo A6 arrived, powered by a 1488cc straight-six.
Later would come a 2.0-liter version and an array of special-bodied cars.
- Slide of
Holden (1948)
Holden didn't build its first cars until 1948, almost a century after the company was founded. In 1856 James Holden set up J.A. Holden & Co as a saddlery business, by 1908 it was trimming cars and from 1914 it was manufacturing cars as a sub-contractor.
By now the company had been renamed Holden's Motor Body Builders and in 1924 HMBB was awarded a hefty contract by General Motors. GM swallowed up HMBB in 1931 but it wasn't until 1948 that the first Holden was sold: the 48/215, with a 61 HP 2172cc engine and offered in sedan or pick-up forms.
- Slide of
Jaguar (MkV, 1948)
So here it is – Jaguar's third first car. The company's original first car was when Jaguar was called Swallow Sidecars, the second was just an SS car that was sold as a Jaguar and this was the first car from Jaguar that didn't start out as an SS. The MkV came in sedan or drophead forms and was fitted with the same choice of 2664cc or 3485cc straight-six engines as before.
Production lasted until 1951 when the MkVII took over; there was no MkVI, probably because Bentley was selling its own MkVI at the time.
- Slide of
Land Rover (1948)
Now owned by Tata, Land Rover was originally an offshoot of the Rover Car Company which wanted to increase its exports and it also spotted a gap in the market for a vehicle capable of tackling harsh terrain.
The result was the Series 1 of 1948, powered by a 1.6-liter gasoline engine. Production started in July 1948 and within three months Land Rover had dealers in an astonishing 68 countries around the world.
- Slide of
Lotus (1948)
Colin Chapman built the Lotus Mk1 in 1948 but it was a one-off. Based on an Austin Seven, the car was sold for £135 in 1950 and that's the last that anybody knows of it.
Now, Lotus is trying to track the car down as it's more than 60 years since this piece of history was last seen – but nobody knows if it's still in one piece or if it was scrapped years ago.
- Slide of
Porsche (1948)
Ferdinand Porsche founded a design and engineering consultancy in 1931 but he wouldn't build his own car until 1948, having already created the VW Beetle before WW2.
Porsche's first car was the 356 and here is Ferdinand Porsche with his son (confusingly also Ferdinand Porsche) with that first car, which was effectively a rebodied Beetle complete with 1131cc engine.
- Slide of
Saab (1949)
Saab burst onto the scene in 1937 to make aircraft; a dozen years later the company launched its first car, the Saab 92. You might remember Audi's big advertising campaign for its 100 sedan of 1982; the Saab 92 had the same drag coefficient when it arrived 33 years earlier.
Fitted with a two-cylinder two-stroke 764cc engine that drove the front wheels, the 92 could get all the way to 65mph. Production lasted until 1956, when the Saab 93 took over.
- Slide of
TVR (1949)
Trevor Wilkinson built his first car in 1949, but it was crashed before it was even finished and although it was completed and sold on, it was later crashed again. The car was then broken for parts with the chassis, running gear and Ford 1172cc side-valve engine all being used to create TVR number 2, registered FFV 62.
That car survives and now lives in the Lakeland Motor Museum in the Lake District (north England).
- Slide of
Jeep (1953)
Willys continued production of the Jeep until 1953, when it was swallowed up by Kaiser Motors, renamed Kaiser-Jeep in 1963. At first there was an updated version of the wartime Jeep available but the big news was the Wagoneer station wagon which came with a 3770cc six-cylinder engine and could be ordered with rear- or four-wheel drive.
- Slide of
Lotus (1953)
After the one-off Mk1, there would be another four unique Lotuses made before production started in 1953. The first series-built car was the MkVI, or Lotus Six, the fore-runner to the legendary Seven. About 100 Sixes were built, most powered by an 1172cc side-valve Ford engine.
However, MG or Coventry-Climax powerplants could be specified instead.
- Slide of
SEAT (1953)
Wilfred Ricart founded Sociedad Espanola de Automoviles de Turismo in Barcelona in May 1950, but the company wouldn’t produce its first car until November 1953.
To get started Ricart signed a deal with Fiat, to licence some of its models – the first of which was the 1400. This would be crucial to Seat’s success; at first it was available only as a sedan, but in time there would also be wagon and commercial editions, along with special-bodied cars.
- Slide of
Suzuki (1955)
Suzuki started out as a motorbike manufacturer, but in 1955 it moved into making cars and small trucks with the Suzulight brand – the first ever kei car.
First came the SF (Suzuki Four-wheel car) in two-door sedan, van and pick-up forms, each with a 360cc two-cylinder two-stroke engine driving the front wheels. But with just a handful of sedans built, these first forays into four-wheeler production were effectively just commercial vehicles.
- Slide of
Subaru (1958)
A world away from the turbocharged four-wheel drive rally monsters of the 1990s, this was Subaru's first passenger car which arrived in 1958. It featured a rear-mounted 356cc two-cylinder engine, a three-speed transmission and came in two-door sedan, wagon or convertible forms.
Incredibly, the 360 proved popular in the US – until the press ran stories of how badly the Subaru fared in a head-on crash with a contemporary US car.
- Slide of
Mazda (1960)
Mazda started out as Toyo Kogyo in 1920, making machine tools. Four decades later the company built its first car, the R360, pitched squarely against rivals from Subaru and Suzuki.
With room for four (allegedly), the R360 initially came in two-door coup form only, although a convertible was added later. The 356cc V-twin engine was rated at a throbbing 16 HP; enough to whisk its occupants all the way up to a heady 52mph.
- Slide of
Honda (1963)
Soichiro Honda didn't build his first four-wheeled vehicle until 1963: the T360 pick-up. But he'd started out as a mechanic in 1937 before moving into parts supply, motorized bicycles, engines and motorcycles; by 1959 Honda was the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer.
Within two months of the T360 going on sale, Honda launched its first car; the S500 roadster with a 531cc four-cylinder engine. Honda built 1363 of them in a year before the S600 took over.
- Slide of
Lamborghini (1963)
Lamborghini got off to something of a false start as its first attempt at producing a road-going production car was so badly received that it had to go back to the drawing board and come up with something different.
That first prototype was the 350 GTV, unveiled in 1963 and fitted with a front-mounted 3.5-liter V12 rated at 365 HP.
- Slide of
Lamborghini (1964)
After the 350 GTV had been so poorly received Lamborghini tried again to come up with a two-seater grand tourer with a V12 in the nose. The result was the 350 GT, launched in 1964 and fitted with the same V12 that featured in the Miura.
However, while the 350 GT's V12 displaced 3.5 liters the Miura's was a 4.0-liter powerplant. Production of the 350 GT ran until 1966 with 120 examples produced.
- Slide of
Kia (1974)
When you consider what Kia has achieved it's incredible to think that it's one of the newest mainstream car makers here. Kia was founded in 1944 as Kyungsung Precision Industry, started to make Honda motorcycles under licence in 1957, Mazda trucks under licence from 1962 but it wouldn't be until 1974 that Kia would make its first car.
Even this was a Mazda produced under licence. Called the Brisa, a 1.0-liter engine was fitted and production ran through until 1981.
- Slide of
Hyundai (1975)
Hyundai was founded as a construction company in 1947, and 20 years later it started to build various Ford cars and trucks under licence. Having hired Brit George Turnbull (formerly of British Leyland), Hyundai introduced its first car in 1975.
The Pony was a rear-wheel drive sedan that looked like a hatchback and was fitted with Mitsubishi-sourced engines and running gear. Styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro the Hyundai Pony was simple, rugged and affordable, which was just what the market demanded at the time.
- Slide of
Saturn (1985)
Launched in 1985, Saturn was GM’s idea of what a revolutionary new small car should be like. The initial idea was to sell a Saturn model under an existing GM brand, but the plan was changed; by 1990 the first models were on sale, the first car being the 1.9-liter four-cylinder SL sedan seen here.
Although sales were initially promising it became clear that too many Saturn buyers were simply defecting from other GM brands and sales never matched expectations, so GM pulled the plug on Saturn in 2009.
- Slide of
Acura (1986)
Honda launched its upmarket Acura brand in 1986, as a response to import limits set by the US government. Allowed to import only so many cars, Honda focused on its more costly models and stuck an Acura badge on them to appear more exclusive.
Few were fooled though; the first models were the Integra and Legend, sold through 60 dealerships across the US.
- Slide of
Infiniti (1989)
Introduced in a bid to take Nissan upmarket in the US, the Infiniti brand could offer just one model when it was launched. The Q45 was a luxury sedan with a 288 HP 4498cc V8 borrowed from the Nissan President.
Launched in 1989, within a year the Q45 could be ordered with four-wheel steering and hydraulically controlled active suspension.
- Slide of
Lexus (1989)
When Toyota decided to move upmarket in the US in 1989 it created a new brand that would go on to revolutionize the luxury segment.
Uncannily refined, incredibly well equipped and supremely reliable, the Lexus LS400 wasn't much fun to drive but for those who wanted a luxurious large sedan it was a world apart from the usual offerings from the likes of Cadillac, Mercedes and Jaguar.
- Slide of
McLaren (1992)
The first McLarens were M6 racing cars built by a company called Trojan in the late 1960s. A couple of these were converted into road cars but the McLaren we know wasn't born until 1985 when Ron Dennis set up a new company to build road and racing cars.
The first fruits of McLaren's labor was the incredible F1 of 1992 – a car that went on to claim the production car speed record at a monstrous 240mph.
- Slide of
Tesla (2008)
Even Tesla probably didn’t realize how important its first car, the Tesla Roadster, would be to not just Elon Musk’s own company, but the wider industry as well.
This Lotus Elise-based sports car was not only the first mainstream electric car with a usable range (of around 150-200 miles), but also totally reversed perceptions of electric cars with sweet performance, with 0-60mph acceleration of under four seconds. Tesla didn’t look back, and the industry has been playing catch-up with it ever since. In leading the world to electification, the last car company in this story must also be one of the most important.
If you enjoyed this story, sign up to Autocar’s newsletter for all the best car news, reviews and opinion direct to your inbox. Click here to subscribe.
Close