BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What is Android Auto and how does it work?
UP NEXT
Maserati MCXtrema: £936,000 track car revealed with 730bhp

What is Android Auto and how does it work?

Want to know more about Google’s popular smartphone mirroring service? Take a look at our complete guide
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
19 August 2023

As more cars begin to wear technology on their sleeves, it's no surprise that you can actually use your infotainment system as if it were your smartphone screen (albeit a simplified version).

Android Auto is a service that lets you connect your Android phone to the car's infotainment system to display sat-nav apps, legally take phone calls, reply to messages and play audio. 

All of these functions are accessed via large icons and voice commands. The premise of the system is to reduce your levels of distraction as much as possible, so the icons should be easy to reach when you're driving. 

Related articles

As car manufacturers try (and sometimes fail) to grapple with the smartphones' relentless pace of development, many drivers prefer to use mirroring services like Android Auto over the standard operating system (OS) fitted to their car. It's no surprise, then, that around 150 million cars are currently specified with the Google-developed system.

To access it, use the Android Auto app, which will come pre-installed on your phone if it's operating on Android 10 or above. If not, it’s found on the Google Play Store and free to download.

Connecting to the car is quite easy: it works using a USB cable, Bluetooth or a wi-fi connection between your phone and your car. Depending on how old the car is, you will be able to connect in any one of those three ways. If you're unsure, have a quick look at the car's manual.

Is my phone compatible with Android Auto?

There are a few caveats to this one, but stick with us. To connect your phone using a USB cable, it has to be running on Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher and have an active data plan.

If you want to connect it wirelessly to the infotainment system and you have an Android phone that isn't made by Samsung or Google, make sure it’s running on Android 11.0 or later. Samsung or Google phones can use Android 10.0 or later, while Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Note 8 work with Android 9.0 or later.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

All phones require an active data plan and 5GHz wi-fi support. Most phones have the latter, but if you're experiencing connection issues, it may be down to this. To resolve it, contact the manufacturer.

How do I enable Android Auto in my car?

There are two ways of doing this: via USB connection or wirelessly. Firstly, ensure your car is compatible with Android Auto. To do this, consult Android's guide to every car compatible with the system here

If you're using a USB connection, make sure your phone is in range of your mobile data network and plug the USB into your car's port and your phone. The port can be either a USB-A (rectangular) or a USB-C (oval) connector. Instructions will then appear on your car's infotainment screen; follow those steps to continue. You don’t need a Bluetooth connection if you’re using this method.

If you're connecting wirelessly, make sure you're connected to your mobile network and find the Bluetooth menu within your phone's settings app. Making sure your phone is discoverable, press and hold your car's voice-command button to open the menu to pair your phone.

You may also need to make sure your infotainment screen has Bluetooth or wireless connections enabled. On-screen instructions will then appear on your infotainment display.

Advertisement
Back to top

Once your phone is paired with your car via Bluetooth, Android Auto should start within a few seconds. 

Is Android Auto free?

Android Auto is free to use and the app is free to download to your phone. Some manufacturers only include it on higher trim levels, however, or as an optional extra on entry-level machines.

FAQs

What apps support Android Auto?

Not all apps support Android Auto, but those that do will normally display on the car's infotainment screen while you're connected. Some of the most popular apps you can use are Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Audible, Waze and WhatsApp.Electric car drivers can also get apps that locate chargers, including from ChargePoint, BP Pulse, PlugShare and Zap-Map – although Zap-Map requires you to pay a monthly subscription fee to activate CarPlay mirroring.Motorists can also use apps from RingGo, The AA and JustPark.

What is the difference between Android Auto and Android Automotive?

Both are based on Google’s Android platform and both give you a way to use your phone in the car, but that's where the similarities end. While Android Auto works according to your phone being connected to the car's infotainment display, Android Automotive is installed directly into the car.For example, Ford now uses Android Automotive instead of its own Sync system in several vehicles.

Can you play games on Android Auto?

Yes, you can, but you can access them only through an app called Gamesnacks. Developed by Google and pre-installed on the Android Auto app, this is available from Android Auto version 6.7 and above.It allows you to play a host of games using your car's touchscreen – while you're not driving, of course. Popular ones include 8 Ball Billiards, Brain Trainer, Cake Slice Ninja and Mahjong.

Which cars have Android Auto?

Since its first UK appearance in the 2016 Honda Civic, Android Auto has become ubiquitous, and it's now available on most new models. You can find a list of every car that comes with the software here.

Can you install Android Auto in any car?

Android Auto can’t be retrofitted into existing infotainment systems, but you can buy an aftermarket display. Prices vary from around £75 to £1000, and the display will be larger and available in a higher definition the more you spend.They're available for cars with double-DIN slots but not for those in which the infotainment screen is properly integrated into the dashboard.

What is the latest-generation Android Auto?

Google quietly released Android Auto v10.0 at the beginning of 2023 after two months of testing, and with it arrived a barrage of new features including a cleaner, simpler user interface to make it compatible with bigger infotainment displays and introduced a split-screen mode.Its new tiled layout makes it easier for both driver and passenger to read and allows it to adapt to varying infotainment screen sizes, and it displays more icons for users to easily shortcut between apps.

used cars for sale

Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,395
88,108miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£23,194
86,107miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.0 E220d AMG Line (Premium) Cabriolet G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£28,249
32,144miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Vauxhall CROSSLAND X HATCHBACK 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,468
25,867miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jaguar XE DIESEL SALOON 2.0d R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£13,742
68,481miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS HATCHBACK 1.6 A180 SE 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£13,019
46,819miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ARTEON DIESEL SHOOTING BRAKE 2.0 TDI R-Line Shooting Brake DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,355
16,821miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen GOLF HATCHBACK 1.5 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,049
15,394miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-CROSS ESTATE SPECIAL EDITION 1.0 TSI SE Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,837
15,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives