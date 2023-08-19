What is Android Auto and how does it work?

As more cars begin to wear technology on their sleeves, it's no surprise that you can actually use your infotainment system as if it were your smartphone screen (albeit a simplified version).

Android Auto is a service that lets you connect your Android phone to the car's infotainment system to display sat-nav apps, legally take phone calls, reply to messages and play audio.

All of these functions are accessed via large icons and voice commands. The premise of the system is to reduce your levels of distraction as much as possible, so the icons should be easy to reach when you're driving.

As car manufacturers try (and sometimes fail) to grapple with the smartphones' relentless pace of development, many drivers prefer to use mirroring services like Android Auto over the standard operating system (OS) fitted to their car. It's no surprise, then, that around 150 million cars are currently specified with the Google-developed system.

To access it, use the Android Auto app, which will come pre-installed on your phone if it's operating on Android 10 or above. If not, it’s found on the Google Play Store and free to download.

Connecting to the car is quite easy: it works using a USB cable, Bluetooth or a wi-fi connection between your phone and your car. Depending on how old the car is, you will be able to connect in any one of those three ways. If you're unsure, have a quick look at the car's manual.

Is my phone compatible with Android Auto?

There are a few caveats to this one, but stick with us. To connect your phone using a USB cable, it has to be running on Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher and have an active data plan.

If you want to connect it wirelessly to the infotainment system and you have an Android phone that isn't made by Samsung or Google, make sure it’s running on Android 11.0 or later. Samsung or Google phones can use Android 10.0 or later, while Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Note 8 work with Android 9.0 or later.