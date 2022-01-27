BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen ends C1 city car production after 17 years
Citroen ends C1 city car production after 17 years

Some 1.2 million examples of the baby hatchback have been sold since its launch in 2005
27 January 2022

Citroën has ended production of the C1 after 17 years, with the last model rolling off the production line at Kolín in the Czech Republic. 

The French firm has sold 1.2 million examples of the city car since its 2005 launch, attributing its success to its stylish design, urban driving dynamics and everyday practicality.

The C1 has been taken out of production due to a “change in priorities for the group”, with the Stellantis-owned manufacturer “looking ahead to the future of urban mobility”. 

Citroën said changes to working patterns, the introduction of restrictions in city centres and the need for more space and versatility have required a refocus. 

It told Autocar that it has no direct replacement for the C1 on the way any time soon but anticipates that the launch of a more affordable C3 supermini  will effectively plug the gap. 

The C3 You! will be introduced in April, priced from £12,995 - slightly more expensive the Dacia Sandero Comfort, which is priced from £11,745. 

The new model is cheaper than the C1 was in its range-topping Flair specification yet features more competitive equipment. 

“For that money, you’re getting a bigger boot, five seats, LED headlights and more safety equipment,” Citroën told Autocar. 

“For people who want a practical and affordable five-door, we hope the C3 will take existing C1 business when those customers are up for renewal. We think they will be pleasantly surprised by the amount of equipment and space." 

Citroën also anticipates that customers who use their cars only to drive around city environments will consider the forthcoming Ami Electric quadricycle.

The end of C1 production means Toyota now solely owns and uses the Kolín factory, where it will build its new Aygo X city car.

LP in Brighton 27 January 2022

Next week: Peugeot ends 108 production!

More seriously, it seems a little strange to discontinue a small efficient car in cause of low CO2 emissions - and then try and persuade customers to buy a larger less efficient model which presumably has higher emissions. 

I wish Toyota well with its new Aygo though. If it does anything like as well as the latest Yaris, it should achieve strong sales and profitability in the baby class.      

