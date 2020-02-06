Fiat 500 Hybrid Launch Edition 2020 review

It is incredible to think that the reborn Fiat 500’s existence now spans three decades.

It’s with a mild sense of incredulity that, in 2020, we’re still writing about what is essentially the same car that was launched all the way back in 2007. Sure, there was a midlife facelift back in 2015, and the engine line-up has changed slightly over the course of its 13-year lifetime, but even so it doesn’t seem inaccurate to say that the modern 500 is now quite an old car.

The reason that the little 500 is appearing here yet again is because Fiat has decided to electrify it. Well, electrify it a little bit. We won’t see the fully-electric 500e until its breaks cover at the Geneva show later this year, so for now this 500 Mild Hybrid - along with the new Panda Mild Hybrid - represents the vanguard of FCA’s electrification programme.

Take the 'mild' part of that name seriously, though. This isn’t a 500 that can run for brief periods of time on electricity alone - not that that’s stopped Fiat from marketing it as the 500 Hybrid in Europe anyway. Bit cheeky, that.

Here, the 500’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder motor has been paired with a 12-volt belt-integrated starter generator (BSG) and a seperate 11Ah lithium battery - all of which develops a mighty 69bhp and 68lb ft. Like many mild hybrids we’ve seen before, the BSG harvests energy during braking and deceleration and stores it in the battery so that it can then be used to aid acceleration, or power the car’s auxiliaries when the petrol engine switches off when you’re waiting at the lights.