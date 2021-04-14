Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

An electric Skoda, then. A couple of decades back, that notion would likely conjure images of a milk float-like contraption with rickety build quality, anaemic performance and minuscule range.

And yet, reflecting the incredible progression of both brand and EV technology in recent years, you won’t be at all surprised to learn that the electric Enyaq iV is excellent. See? I just gave away the ending to this review, and you’re not even mad that I didn’t offer a spoiler alert.

While the power source of this Skoda is new, the recipe that is the foundation of the Czech firm’s transformation isn’t: practical, well-priced cars underpinned by strong Volkswagen Group platforms and powertrains. The Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture, as used by the similarly sized Volkswagen ID 4 (and about a gazillion other imminently forthcoming machines).

In fact, the 80 variant tested here has a virtually identical specification to the ID 4 First Edition: a 201bhp rear-mounted electric motor and a 77kWh battery. A version with a 62kWh battery is also offered at launch; more powerful, four-wheel drive models – including a vRS – will follow. Just like the ID 4, then.

Given that we rate the ID 4 highly, the question isn’t really whether the Enyaq is good but whether Skoda can add anything distinctive to the fast-growing ranks of electric SUVs.