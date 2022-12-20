Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive

The Peugeot e-2008 sits in the hugely competitive electric compact crossover class, where progress in recent months has been relentless: just look at the new-and-improved Kia Niro EV, the bargain MG 4 and the soon-to-arrive revamped Hyundai Kona EV, to name but a few.

But perhaps inspired by its heritage in bikes, Peugeot has decided to follow the ‘marginal gains’ mantra long pushed by British Cycling: lots of small changes that, Peugeot hopes, add up to a notable difference.

Well, that and parent firm Stellantis has been working on the powertrain and battery technology of the electric cars that use the CMA platform: the closely related Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric have also received the same upgrades.

So what is new? Well, the Peugeot e-2008’s 134bhp motor has a new final drive ratio. That doesn’t affect the power or top speed, but it does mean the motor doesn’t spin quite so fast in top gear, improving efficiency. And there are new low-resistance tyres, too.

There’s also a new heat pump, and there’s an added humidity sensor which the firm says is better placed to adjust the heating and ventilation, removing the impact of enjoying a bit of warmth in cold weather.

The result of all those small changes? The most important is that the e-2008’s official range has risen from 193 to 212 miles. Which means, in the way these things work, that with a bit of effort you could now just about get 193 miles out of a charge. It’s hardly a transformative difference, but any extra range is welcome and is does add a dash of extra usability.

The maximum charging speed remains 100kW, although because the extra range is coming from extra efficiency rather than a bigger battery you can technically now add miles marginally more quickly.

Aside from the battery charge indicator ticking down slightly slower than usual, the powertrain changes are hard to really notice from behind the controversially small steering wheel. And yes, we say controversial because the e-2008 retains Peugeot’s iCockpit design with a small wheel and the digital dash high on the dash.