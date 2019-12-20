New Peugeot 2008 and e-2008: prices and specs revealed

Peugeot has released UK-specific pricing and spec information for the new 2008 and e-2008, with orders now opening for both models.

The crossover is priced from £20,150 in base Active form with the 99bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, with the cheapest automatic (a 128bhp variant) priced from £22,900.

Active models come as standard with 17in alloy wheels, combination leather-effect and fabric trim and LED foglights. Further trims include Allure (from £22,350) GT-Line (from £26,100) and range-topping GT, from £31,575. The 2008 can be financed from £279 a month.

The all-electric e-2008 can also be had with the same trim walk-up, priced from £28,150 in Active spec and rising to £34,275 in GT spec.

The new car is 140mm longer than its predecessor and 20mm lower. At 4.3m, the new 2008 is now only 150mm shorter than the larger 3008 SUV. A 60mm longer wheelbase helps boost boot space by 10 litres up to 434 litres across all versions including the electric e-2008, while also increasing rear passenger legroom over the outgoing model.

Sitting on Peugeot’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture, which also underpins the upcoming 208 and Vauxhall Corsa superminis, as well as the current DS 3 Crossback, the new 2008 will launch in the UK with a familiar line-up of PSA petrol engines, as well as the debuting electric powertrain. All cars are front-wheel drive, with optional Grip Control traction control available for driving on changeable road conditions.