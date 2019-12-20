New Peugeot 2008 and e-2008: prices and specs revealed

Peugeot has released UK-specific pricing and spec information for the new 2008 and e-2008, with orders now opening for both models.
The crossover is priced from £20,150 in base Active form with the 99bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, with the cheapest automatic (a 128bhp variant) priced from £22,900.
Active models come as standard with 17in alloy wheels, combination leather-effect and fabric trim and LED foglights. Further trims include Allure (from £22,350) GT-Line (from £26,100) and range-topping GT, from £31,575. The 2008 can be financed from £279 a month.
The all-electric e-2008 can also be had with the same trim walk-up, priced from £28,150 in Active spec and rising to £34,275 in GT spec.
The new car is 140mm longer than its predecessor and 20mm lower. At 4.3m, the new 2008 is now only 150mm shorter than the larger 3008 SUV. A 60mm longer wheelbase helps boost boot space by 10 litres up to 434 litres across all versions including the electric e-2008, while also increasing rear passenger legroom over the outgoing model.
Sitting on Peugeot’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture, which also underpins the upcoming 208 and Vauxhall Corsa superminis, as well as the current DS 3 Crossback, the new 2008 will launch in the UK with a familiar line-up of PSA petrol engines, as well as the debuting electric powertrain. All cars are front-wheel drive, with optional Grip Control traction control available for driving on changeable road conditions.
SamVimes1972
Peugeot really are on a roll
Peugeot really are on a roll right now. They seem to recognise the basic fundamental that if you build good looking cars they will succeed in the market. I personally dislike the tiny steering wheel but it seems that others love it and as long as the market wants it, it will sell.
TStag
The range isn’t really good
The range isn’t really good enough in real terms I bet it will only do 150 miles. A Renault Zoe might get away with it as it’s cheaper and can be classed as a commuter car. This is more likely to be used as a family car...
Tappers
Range
Peter Cavellini
Not bad?
Well yes, it’s ok, good for an SUV a Crossover, whatever you want to call it, not a fan of the Dash though, but Buck Rodgers....
xxxx
Range :- Horses for courses
Could do wiith a slightly higher range option and a 100kw won't be rapid charging compared to some in 2 years time. '100kW rapid charging should mean an 80% charge will only take 30 minutes' means you could expect to go approx 300 miles (6 hrs drive time) with a 30 minute charge at half way period, perfectly acceptable.
Reforces my point about charge times becoming as important as range. Oh and it's a nice looking car that looks 'premium' and stands out. +1 PSA
Andrew1
The new Peugeot face works
Otherwise, another excellent car from Peugeot, they are on a roll.
Overdrive
Don't get the admiring comments about the looks
That thing looks like a hippo, especially from the front with that huge gob!
MisterMR44
What's with the read bumper...?
Looks odd. Like it belongs to another car...
MisterMR44
Or even 'rear' bumper...
Or even 'rear' bumper.
