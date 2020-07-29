PSA Group to launch new electric platform for larger vehicles

The PSA Group has revealed plans for a new electrified eVMP platform that will underpin its larger vehicles from 2020 onwards as it moves towards a fully electrified line-up.

The French giant, whose brands include Citroën, DS, Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall, currently uses two ‘multi-energy’ platforms: CMP and EMP2. The CMP architecture, for small vehicles, can utilise combustion engined and electric powertrains, while the EMP2 is designed for ICE-only and plug-in hybrid systems.

By 2025, PSA says it will shift from these two platforms to two “100% electrified” platforms. The first of those will be the eEVP architecture, which will be used for “a wide basis” of C and D-segment vehicles, including saloons and SUVs. The first vehicle built on the platform, due in 2023, will be a C-segment SUV.

It's designed for electric vehicles with a range of between 248 and 404 miles, depending on the body, thanks to "60-100kWh of embedded energy" within the wheelbase. PSA says that the platform can also support hybrid powertrains, which will be “offered on certain markets” where needs must.

According to PSA, key to the efficiency of the eEVMP platform is the optimisation of development and industrialisation costs. It says the eVMP has been developed with “extended carry-over” from the EMP2 platform and can be made on existing plants and production lines to limit investment.

Nicolas Morel, PSA’s head of research and development, said: “This global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are perfectly respectful of the environment, meeting the changing expectations of our customers and guaranteeing driving pleasure and safety on board.”

PSA is currently in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. It didn't say whether the new eVMP platform would be utilised by FCA brands as part of the merged group, Stellantis.

