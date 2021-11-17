Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Most of that extra money you’re spending on big alloy wheels (very cool-looking 19in items), a Bose eight-speaker surround-sound system, interior ambient lighting, heated front seats, a heated windscreen and the impressive-sounding Advanced Safety Shield.
Sadly, this isn’t some samurai-style bumper but the combination of 360deg camera, driver alertness monitoring, blindspot intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and ‘moving object detection’. We can confirm that the parking aids all are a boon, the adaptive cruise control works just fine and the lane-keeping assistance prompted us to switch it off pronto, so all standard fare there.
The heated windscreen, as pioneered by Ford, snappily proved its worth before a frosty morning commute, while the Bose system is certainly an upgrade on most mainstream car stereos, thanks not least to speakers positioned in the sides of the front headrests.
As we’ve said before, the 1.0-litre engine feels pretty slow at first, especially at low revs, but it picks up nicely after about 5000rpm and is perfectly flexible enough for motorway driving.
The DCT gearbox matches this rolling smoothness, shifting wisely and fairly imperceptibly on faster roads; on a back-to-back test with a torque converter-equipped Vauxhall Mokka, the Juke just about edged it (and had a far better selector, it looking like a manual stick).
And indeed the Juke DCT delivered an impressive 43.5mpg over the course of our test, which included some motorway and a lot of urban driving, just 2.1mpg off its official figure.
However, the Juke proves problematic at lower speeds, often giving you a bit of a shunt as you try to power into a gap at a roundabout or accelerate away from a junction. How much of this is due to the gearbox is hard to tell, because we found similar dissatisfaction with the first inch of accelerator-pedal travel in the manual model.
Certainly the auto is harder to park, though: trying to be delicate as you manoeuvre into a tight space, wary of those fancy alloys, often brings you to a frustrating juddering stop.
