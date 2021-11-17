Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

The second-generation Juke has provided a much-needed boost for Nissan in Europe, selling significantly better across even the pandemic-ravaged year of 2020 than its predecessor had in 2019.

The Mk1 Juke was the seminal car for the compact crossover scene, but after almost nine years on sale it was feeling – and, might I say, looking – very outdated.

This car couldn’t be more different, with a much better-resolved – you might even concede sharp – exterior and a considerably more upmarket interior.

The Mk1 was also never great to drive, most notably with a ride that felt completely out of character for a family car, even if the handling was dynamic (for a crossover) and the powertrain enjoyably zippy.

However, as we’ve already established in our full road test, the engineering department have matched their colleagues over in the design studios, making the Juke “ready to make the grade in most objective ways”.