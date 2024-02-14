Nissan Juke revamped with bigger touchscreen and improved quality

Nissan has given its popular Juke crossover a wide-reaching interior overhaul in a bid to maintain its position near the top of the sales charts.
The updates come as the third-generation Juke enters its fifth year on sale, having sold a record 31,745 units in the UK last year to rank as one of the country's best-selling cars.
The updates focus primarily on improving quality and ease of use, with new materials, better fit and finish, a larger touchscreen and upgraded smartphone connectivity among the upgrades.
Speaking at the launch of the facelifted crossover, assistant chief engineer Stephane Gandy said: "We wanted to make it feel as though you're in a jet fighter. When you're inside, everything is quite close to your side. Positioning that screen and playing with the orientation, it plays with emotions."
The Juke has also been given a new range-topping trim level, N-Sport, which sits alongside Tekna cars and above the existing Acenta Premium and N-Connecta trims.
Entry-level Visia trim has been dropped, owing to it accounting for just 1% of total sales.
Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “The latest-generation Juke was launched in 2019, and continual improvements, including a new hybrid powertrain, have ensured it remains popular with UK customers in a fiercely competitive sector.
“2023 was the current generation Juke’s best-selling year, and these latest updates retain its distinctive style while enhancing connectivity, quality, interior design and safety to ensure it stays ahead of the competition.”
Still the ugliest kid in the neighbourhood.
Its noticeable that the headline features of both this updated Juke and the facelifted Octavia are the larger touchscreens. How depressing.
Its taken a long time to mix that yellow paint though.
I notice in the images there is no look at the rear seating area, is it any bigger?, is access improved?
How do you think they would acheive either of these in an extremely mild facelift?