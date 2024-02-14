Nissan Juke revamped with bigger touchscreen and improved quality

Nissan has given its popular Juke crossover a wide-reaching interior overhaul in a bid to maintain its position near the top of the sales charts.

The updates come as the third-generation Juke enters its fifth year on sale, having sold a record 31,745 units in the UK last year to rank as one of the country's best-selling cars.

The updates focus primarily on improving quality and ease of use, with new materials, better fit and finish, a larger touchscreen and upgraded smartphone connectivity among the upgrades.

Speaking at the launch of the facelifted crossover, assistant chief engineer Stephane Gandy said: "We wanted to make it feel as though you're in a jet fighter. When you're inside, everything is quite close to your side. Positioning that screen and playing with the orientation, it plays with emotions."

The Juke has also been given a new range-topping trim level, N-Sport, which sits alongside Tekna cars and above the existing Acenta Premium and N-Connecta trims.

Entry-level Visia trim has been dropped, owing to it accounting for just 1% of total sales.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “The latest-generation Juke was launched in 2019, and continual improvements, including a new hybrid powertrain, have ensured it remains popular with UK customers in a fiercely competitive sector.

“2023 was the current generation Juke’s best-selling year, and these latest updates retain its distinctive style while enhancing connectivity, quality, interior design and safety to ensure it stays ahead of the competition.”