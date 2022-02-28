New Nissan Juke Hybrid opens for order at £27,250

Prices for the new hybrid variant of the Nissan Juke start at £27,250, with deliveries to begin at the end of July.

The range opens with the N-Connecta trim and is topped by the £30,150 Tekna +. The hybrid model starts at £1730 more than the automatic ICE variant (£25,520).

The standard manual Juke, however, is priced from £20,420 in Visia form.

The first 750 examples to roll off the production line in Sunderland will be specified in exclusive Premiere Edition trim and priced from £28,250.

Nissan expects the new Juke Hybrid, which receives several internal and external design changes, to be a “key addition'' to its range and promises more responsive performance and lower emissions.

It pairs a 92bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 48bhp electric motor for a total of 140bhp. Nissan claims an economy figure of 54mpg, while CO2 emissions are capped at 118g/km.

The hybrid powertrain is a result of Nissan's alliance with Renault, which itself has produced the closely-related Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid. The Japanese firm supplies the engine and motor, while Renault provides the gearbox, high-voltage 15kW starter-generator and 1.2kWh water-cooled battery. It's capable of fully electric start-up by default.

The bodywork below the bumper has been made more aerodynamic, with improved airflow and reduced drag, while the rear spoiler has been “reprofiled”.

Hybrid badges appear on the front doors and the tailgate, while the front grille features the new Nissan logo and black-gloss material, as seen on the larger Nissan Qashqai.