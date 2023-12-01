BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at new electric Nissan Juke ahead of 2026 launch
The best small electric cars - driven, rated and ranked

First look at new electric Nissan Juke ahead of 2026 launch

Nissan's rival to the Ford Puma Gen-E and Kia EV3 will enter production in the UK next year

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 March 2025

The next-generation, electric Nissan Juke has been previewed as the firm ramps up to beginning production at its Sunderland factory next year.

Partly shown behind the freshly unwrapped Mk3 Leaf and new electric Micra (below), the new Juke will be closely linked to the current ICE Juke – alongside which it will be built – but take some influence from last year's radical Hyper Punk concept.

It will follow the Leaf down Nissan's UK production line from next year, and a next-generation, electric Qashqai is due to join them in the coming years - although the firm has delayed that car in light of uncertainties about global EV uptake.

Nissan has previously said it's aiming for the Juke EV to cost around the same as the current ICE Juke, which starts at around £21,000, although it has admitted that's a challenge.

The company has yet to give a precise launch timeline but has confirmed that the lifecycle of the current ICE Juke will be extended and it will be produced alongside the Juke EV. 

Nissan has yet to reveal firm details about the Juke EV, although all three future cars for Sunderland are set to use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, which is designed for C- and D-segment EVs.

That suggests the Juke could potentially grow in size slightly: the current ICE Juke uses the CMF-B platform, which is designed for smaller, B-segment cars. 

While no details of the Juke EV's performance have been given, the new Leaf, to which it's closely related, is set to offer a maximum range in excess of 372 miles.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept rear

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner

Nissan Juke

Can an interior-focused revamp continue the market-shaping crossover's appeal until it goes electric?

Read our review
Despite the Juke, Qashqai and Leaf all sharing a platform and being developed and built alongside each other, Nissan Europe's R&D chief, David Moss, previously said they would retain distinct characters, noting that they would feature different wheelbases. 

He added: “As the size of the car grows, you change its ride and handling characteristics, or if it sits in a different segment, you might change the suspension.

“The beauty of developing three EVs [simultaneously] is the first thing you can look at is 'where do we want to commonise and where don’t we?'. It’s all based around customer expectations and values.”

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

artill 1 December 2023

Making an EV version the same price an ICE version is easy. It just involves putting the price of the ICE version up. Its not as if that hasnt started to happen already. But no matter where the current model starts, the EV version will be far more expensive in real terms in 2027. If they put the price of the ICE version up as well, thats up to them.

Cars are only going to get more expensive in real terms. If we really believed they were going to be much cheaper in the near future, wouldnt we all just wait a short while before we bought our next car, and buy it once the price has come down?

Stockholm Calling 2 December 2023

The original Nissan Leaf was 26.5k when it came out in 2011, that's 38k in today's prices. You can now buy a new Leaf (a more capable car with a bigger battery) from 29k. 

xxxx 26 March 2025
artill wrote:

Making an EV version the same price an ICE version is easy. It just involves putting the price of the ICE version up.

You been saying this for ages and it's still rubbish, if it was true companies that made barely any EV cars would make a killing by under cutting the companies putting their prices up.  BEV prices have effectively reduced, END OF!

MrJ 1 December 2023

Just so long as the production model doesn't go ordinary.

Peter Cavellini 1 December 2023

So this is a collection of ideas, a collection of out there surfacing,infact this is starting to get away from what we call a Car, the trad shape we all love today, it won't look anything like this,we'll, I hope not, it would be difficult to manufacture and thus would cost more to buy, simple, shouldn't we be looking at easier to build, making everything we have to look after a car cheaper to maintain, I realise producing a car like isn't profitable,so this isn't the final iteration.

