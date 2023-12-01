The next-generation, electric Nissan Juke has been previewed as the firm ramps up to beginning production at its Sunderland factory next year.
Partly shown behind the freshly unwrapped Mk3 Leaf and new electric Micra (below), the new Juke will be closely linked to the current ICE Juke – alongside which it will be built – but take some influence from last year's radical Hyper Punk concept.
It will follow the Leaf down Nissan's UK production line from next year, and a next-generation, electric Qashqai is due to join them in the coming years - although the firm has delayed that car in light of uncertainties about global EV uptake.
Nissan has previously said it's aiming for the Juke EV to cost around the same as the current ICE Juke, which starts at around £21,000, although it has admitted that's a challenge.
The company has yet to give a precise launch timeline but has confirmed that the lifecycle of the current ICE Juke will be extended and it will be produced alongside the Juke EV.
Nissan has yet to reveal firm details about the Juke EV, although all three future cars for Sunderland are set to use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, which is designed for C- and D-segment EVs.
That suggests the Juke could potentially grow in size slightly: the current ICE Juke uses the CMF-B platform, which is designed for smaller, B-segment cars.
While no details of the Juke EV's performance have been given, the new Leaf, to which it's closely related, is set to offer a maximum range in excess of 372 miles.
Making an EV version the same price an ICE version is easy. It just involves putting the price of the ICE version up. Its not as if that hasnt started to happen already. But no matter where the current model starts, the EV version will be far more expensive in real terms in 2027. If they put the price of the ICE version up as well, thats up to them.
Cars are only going to get more expensive in real terms. If we really believed they were going to be much cheaper in the near future, wouldnt we all just wait a short while before we bought our next car, and buy it once the price has come down?
The original Nissan Leaf was 26.5k when it came out in 2011, that's 38k in today's prices. You can now buy a new Leaf (a more capable car with a bigger battery) from 29k.
You been saying this for ages and it's still rubbish, if it was true companies that made barely any EV cars would make a killing by under cutting the companies putting their prices up. BEV prices have effectively reduced, END OF!
Just so long as the production model doesn't go ordinary.
So this is a collection of ideas, a collection of out there surfacing,infact this is starting to get away from what we call a Car, the trad shape we all love today, it won't look anything like this,we'll, I hope not, it would be difficult to manufacture and thus would cost more to buy, simple, shouldn't we be looking at easier to build, making everything we have to look after a car cheaper to maintain, I realise producing a car like isn't profitable,so this isn't the final iteration.