UK-built electric Nissan Juke aims for £21,000 price tag

Radical Hyper Punk concept previews next Juke, due around 2027 with focus on affordability
James Attwood, digital editor
1 December 2023

The next-generation Nissan Juke will arrive in the second-half of the decade as an electric-only model with fresh styling based on the bold Hyper Punk concept.

Nissan is aiming for the next-generation Juke EV to cost around the same as the current petrol-powered model, which starts from around £21,000, when it goes on sale, although the firm has admitted that is a challenge.

The company has yet to give a timeline for the launch of the next Juke, allowing some flexibility due to the uneven adoption of electric cars and the differing speed of transition in various markets. 

The current model launched in 2019, so under a traditional lifecycle a successor would be expected around 2027.

It is built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, and the firm is investing up to £1.19bn to design, engineer and build the next-generation EV versions of the Juke and Qashqai in the UK. The Nissan Leaf successor will also be built in Sunderland.

The Hyper Punk concept was first shown at this year’s Tokyo motor show, and is intended to preview the future design direction for Nissan’s future electric-only cars. It is described as “functional and styling”, blending virtual and physical features.

Technical details

Nissan has yet to reveal firm details about the machine, although all three future cars built in Sunderland are set to use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-EV platform, a bespoke electric architecture designed for C- and D-segment machines.

That suggests the Juke could potentially grow in size slightly: the current machine uses the CMF-B platform designed for smaller B-segment cars. 

The Alliance does have a CMF-BEV platform that will underpin the next-generation Nissan Micra, although this will be built by in France alongside the Renault 4 and Renault 5.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept rear

Despite the Juke, Qashqai and Leaf all sharing a platform and being developed and built alongside each other, Nissan European research and development chief David Moss said that they would retain distinct characters, noting that they would feature different wheelbases. 

He added: “As the size of the car grows you change its ride and handling characteristics, or if it sits in a different segment you might change the suspension.

“The beauty of developing three EVs [simultaneously] is the first thing you can look at is where do we want to commonise, and where don’t we? It’s all based around customer expectations and values.”

