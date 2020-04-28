Mini JCW GP 2020 review

There’s too much torque for the mechanical differential lock and dynamic stability control (DSC) system to properly cope with on occasion, in fact. The result, when accelerating hard, is some moderate corruption of the steering as the GP struggles to fully place its reserves to the road in lower gears.

This aside, the performance feels every bit as strong, if not stronger, as that indicated by Mini’s claimed 0-62mph time of 5.2sec. The engine remains willing, with a fittingly muscular character to the 6800rpm cut-out, while the gearbox performs wonderfully crisp and rapid shifts on a loaded throttle in manual mode.

There’s no need to bother scrolling through different driving modes to tickle the best out of it, either: the uber-Mini is programmed for Sport only.

It doesn’t take too long to discover that the GP operates on an altogether higher performance plane than any previous production Mini. At all points, it feels faster, more urgent and generally a good deal more fervent than even the JCW.

Happily, these traits also apply to the handling, which if anything is even more impressive than the sheer speed generated by the new engine. There’s a terrifically agile feel to the GP, and it’s never less than incisive across a winding back road.

The basis for this is a series of stiffening measures incorporated within the body structure, including a new engine mount, a beefed-up front tower strut brace and, most notably, a sturdy rectangular support for the rear suspension.

The GP also runs its own unique camber rates, beefed-up anti-roll bars and, with unique 18in wheels featuring greater offset than those of the JCW, suitably wide tracks. The standard 225/35-profile Hankook tyres come with S1 Evo Z tread or, as worn by our test car, TD semi-slicks.

On top of this, Mini has lowered the ride height by 10mm over the JCW, bringing a lower centre of gravity and even greater visual aggressiveness to the stance.

It’s the immediacy of the steering that initially shines through. Turn the wheel and it delivers great on-centre response. The hefty weighting of the speed-sensitive electromechanical system can be a little disconcerting at first, but it becomes a welcome attribute once you’re dialled in, particularly at speed, where it compensates for a lack of proper road feel. It really is nicely judged, giving the GP a keenness in directional changes that’s clearly beyond that of the JCW.

The cornering ability of the GP is characterised by superb body control and a steely resistance to understeer. The real strength, though, is the grip. With all the various changes to the suspension and the huge purchase provided by its grooved race tyres, the car is capable of generating truly heady cornering speeds on smooth surfaces. However, it takes a lot of commitment to even begin scratching the surface of its lateral limits on public roads.