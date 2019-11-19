302bhp Mini JCW GP is maker's fastest model yet

The John Cooper Works GP achieves 0-62mph in just 5.2sec and is priced from £33,895
19 November 2019

Mini’s fastest road-going model yet, the John Cooper Works GP, has been revealed at the Los Angeles motor show ahead of UK deliveries starting in March 2020.

With 302bhp and 332lb ft from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor – significantly exceeding the output of the same unit in the 228bhp John Cooper Works (JCW) model – the GP is capable of 0-62mph in 5.2sec and a top speed of 164mph.

The production run from Mini’s Oxford plant is 3000 globally, with 575 destined for the UK, priced from £33,895.

Externally, the most notable additions are a giant roof spoiler with double-wing contours, a new front apron design and special wheel-arch extender panels that are made of lightweight carbonfibre-reinforced plastic and dubbed ‘spats’ by Mini engineers.

The material for the spats is recycled from the production process of the i3 and i8 of Mini parent company BMW. With an exposed matt finish, the front arch panels each feature the car’s specific build number. The body itself is available exclusively in metallic grey, with silver and red details.

Our Verdict

Mini John Cooper Works

Mini John Cooper Works
Mini's John Cooper Works auto is less highly strung than before but quicker than ever

Faster and more rounded than any ‘Works’ Mini before it. Still a committed prospect – to buy and to use – but rewarding to drive

Most of the GP’s extra power is achieved with a new turbocharger. The motor’s compression ratio is reduced to cope with the extra boost pressure, and a new intake duct and new multi-hole injectors – with up to 350 bar of pressure – also feature, as does a GP-specific oil sump.

A new exhaust system is said to bring sound effects “inspired by motor racing”. Also taken from the firm’s racing expertise is a newly developed cooling system.

Power is put to the front wheels only through an eight-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. A mechanical differential lock helps to channel the healthy power output smoothly.

The GP’s body structure is said to be “extremely rigid” (though no percentage increase is quoted), with new supports, members and strut braces. The suspension was developed from extensive Nürburgring testing. The track widths are increased and the body is lowered by 10mm over the standard JCW, while a host of new parts and extra front camber reduce roll and improve grip.

The dynamic stability control set-up has a GP-specific mode that relaxes the system’s intervention. A new sports braking system (in conjunction with lightweight forged wheels) features four-piston front calipers for greater stability and braking power.

Inside, there are just two seats. Combined with less acoustic insulation, the shedding of its rear seats contributes to a reduced, 1255kg kerb weight – 85kg lighter than the normal JCW. New 3D-printed honeycomb metal shift paddles feature and 3D printing has also been used for the passenger dashboard panel, where the car’s build number is displayed.

Despite the pared-back approach, the GP can still be specced with sat-nav, wireless charging and heated front seats. It also gets the digital instrument cluster from the Mini Electric as standard.

Join the debate

Comments
8

jason_recliner

20 November 2019

Outrageous looks with loads of crazy wings and spoilers and flares - exactly what an extreme hot hatch should be.  It will probably as much of a hoot to drive as it is to behold.  I love it!

Peter Cavellini

20 November 2019

 Yeah, it's late,and it's under powered compared to it target market and most of them have 400bhp.

rare

20 November 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah, it's late,and it's under powered compared to it target market and most of them have 400bhp.

How is it late? The GP has on both previous occasions marked the end of production for its respective model. If anything, this one is early.

Its not underpowered given the cars you are talking about are AWD. The GP isn't about headline power and never was. 

Peter Cavellini

20 November 2019
rare wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah, it's late,and it's under powered compared to it target market and most of them have 400bhp.

How is it late? The GP has on both previous occasions marked the end of production for its respective model. If anything, this one is early.

Its not underpowered given the cars you are talking about are AWD. The GP isn't about headline power and never was. 

I think you'll find that most in this price range will want more performance, 5.2 sec to sixty?, when there are some beating 4.0 secs...?,and why no AWD Mini?, maybe even if it had AWD with the wimpy 302bhp would have made it more interesting,I'm not trying to grind your beans I'm just saying there should have been a Mini with more ooomff , sticking JWC on its rump doesn't make it an icon.

rare

20 November 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

rare wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah, it's late,and it's under powered compared to it target market and most of them have 400bhp.

How is it late? The GP has on both previous occasions marked the end of production for its respective model. If anything, this one is early.

Its not underpowered given the cars you are talking about are AWD. The GP isn't about headline power and never was. 

I think you'll find that most in this price range will want more performance, 5.2 sec to sixty?, when there are some beating 4.0 secs...?,and why no AWD Mini?, maybe even if it had AWD with the wimpy 302bhp would have made it more interesting,I'm not trying to grind your beans I'm just saying there should have been a Mini with more ooomff , sticking JWC on its rump doesn't make it an icon.

 

There already is an AWD MINI with faster 0-60 performance. The GP has never been about straight line performance. It can't be AWD because the chassis isn't engineered for it, and secondly no one is asking for an AWD hatchback GP. That would be boring. That's the main criticism of all small AWD cars - fast yes but ultimately dull. This is still a fast car but it's designed to be fun. Just like the two previous iterations. It's not supposed to compete with the A45 etc which are in another price bracket. It's a 2 seater special edition.

Blackmagic92

20 November 2019

It looks great, but I would have loved a manual option. Also, I struggle to see how a front wheel drive car will hit 60 in 5.2 seconds...

rare

20 November 2019
Blackmagic92 wrote:

It looks great, but I would have loved a manual option. Also, I struggle to see how a front wheel drive car will hit 60 in 5.2 seconds...

Agreed, I'm assuming some trickery with the stability control and the mechanical differential. 

Cenuijmu

20 November 2019

Should be chuckable.  

Those "spats" have to grow on me,  they look a bit funny on first aquaintance.

