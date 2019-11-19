302bhp Mini JCW GP is maker's fastest model yet

Mini’s fastest road-going model yet, the John Cooper Works GP, has been revealed at the Los Angeles motor show ahead of UK deliveries starting in March 2020.
With 302bhp and 332lb ft from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor – significantly exceeding the output of the same unit in the 228bhp John Cooper Works (JCW) model – the GP is capable of 0-62mph in 5.2sec and a top speed of 164mph.
The production run from Mini’s Oxford plant is 3000 globally, with 575 destined for the UK, priced from £33,895.
Externally, the most notable additions are a giant roof spoiler with double-wing contours, a new front apron design and special wheel-arch extender panels that are made of lightweight carbonfibre-reinforced plastic and dubbed ‘spats’ by Mini engineers.
The material for the spats is recycled from the production process of the i3 and i8 of Mini parent company BMW. With an exposed matt finish, the front arch panels each feature the car’s specific build number. The body itself is available exclusively in metallic grey, with silver and red details.
jason_recliner
Wild Stuff
Outrageous looks with loads of crazy wings and spoilers and flares - exactly what an extreme hot hatch should be. It will probably as much of a hoot to drive as it is to behold. I love it!
Peter Cavellini
Bit late though..?
Yeah, it's late,and it's under powered compared to it target market and most of them have 400bhp.
rare
Peter Cavellini wrote:
How is it late? The GP has on both previous occasions marked the end of production for its respective model. If anything, this one is early.
Its not underpowered given the cars you are talking about are AWD. The GP isn't about headline power and never was.
Peter Cavellini
Well..
I think you'll find that most in this price range will want more performance, 5.2 sec to sixty?, when there are some beating 4.0 secs...?,and why no AWD Mini?, maybe even if it had AWD with the wimpy 302bhp would have made it more interesting,I'm not trying to grind your beans I'm just saying there should have been a Mini with more ooomff , sticking JWC on its rump doesn't make it an icon.
rare
Peter Cavellini wrote:
There already is an AWD MINI with faster 0-60 performance. The GP has never been about straight line performance. It can't be AWD because the chassis isn't engineered for it, and secondly no one is asking for an AWD hatchback GP. That would be boring. That's the main criticism of all small AWD cars - fast yes but ultimately dull. This is still a fast car but it's designed to be fun. Just like the two previous iterations. It's not supposed to compete with the A45 etc which are in another price bracket. It's a 2 seater special edition.
Blackmagic92
finally.
It looks great, but I would have loved a manual option. Also, I struggle to see how a front wheel drive car will hit 60 in 5.2 seconds...
rare
Blackmagic92 wrote:
Agreed, I'm assuming some trickery with the stability control and the mechanical differential.
Cenuijmu
Hope it drives well, I like the weight value
Should be chuckable.
Those "spats" have to grow on me, they look a bit funny on first aquaintance.
