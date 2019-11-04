2020 Mini JCW GP: 300bhp hot hatch priced from £34,995

Mini has announced that its upcoming John Cooper Works GP hot hatch will be priced from £34,995, and that it will be revealed at the Los Angeles motor show later this month.

The brand has also revealed that a development prototype has set a Nürburgring lap time of less than eight minutes, suggesting it could be capable of beating the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R's 7min 40.1sec lap time, set earlier this year.

A camouflaged JCW GP prototype appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, giving British Mini fans a first taste of the 302bhp hot hatch following its disguised public debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

Development cars wrapped in camouflage took to the 'Ring before the start of the famous endurance race to preview the brand's most powerful and fastest production model yet, which is due to go on sale in 2020.

Mini used the event to confirm the car would see a limited production run, with just 3000 models produced worldwide - some 1000 cars more than either its immediate predecessor or the 2006 Mini Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP kit.

The British firm previously revealed that the hot hatchback will take its power from a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, likely to be shared with the new BMW M135i hot hatch.