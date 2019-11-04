2020 Mini JCW GP: 300bhp hot hatch priced from £34,995

Mini has announced that its upcoming John Cooper Works GP hot hatch will be priced from £34,995, and that it will be revealed at the Los Angeles motor show later this month.
The brand has also revealed that a development prototype has set a Nürburgring lap time of less than eight minutes, suggesting it could be capable of beating the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R's 7min 40.1sec lap time, set earlier this year.
A camouflaged JCW GP prototype appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, giving British Mini fans a first taste of the 302bhp hot hatch following its disguised public debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.
Development cars wrapped in camouflage took to the 'Ring before the start of the famous endurance race to preview the brand's most powerful and fastest production model yet, which is due to go on sale in 2020.
Mini used the event to confirm the car would see a limited production run, with just 3000 models produced worldwide - some 1000 cars more than either its immediate predecessor or the 2006 Mini Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP kit.
The British firm previously revealed that the hot hatchback will take its power from a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, likely to be shared with the new BMW M135i hot hatch.
Pistachio
??????!!!
Speechless and not in a good way
What are MINI doing ?
FMS
Pistachio wrote:
Your personal version of speechless, is to go on to talk and say nothing at all.
tomy90
I Will Pass Thanks
It certainly is original I will give it that, but I think I will pass. I have never had the desire of having a stripped out mini with the love child of liberty Walk & mansory doing the exterior. I might have forgiven the exterior if it was rear engined like the Clio V6
Bishop
Looks like an early and significant facelift is coming
The fact that there are strong similarities here with the Electric Mini concept shown last week suggests to me that BMW might be bringing forward a pretty extensive redesign of the current car, which I think is universally felt to have been a step backwards. I'm not exactly delighted with the styling of this concept either, but it is marginally better than the current bloated and gormless faced misnomer.
WallMeerkat
Bishop wrote:
That seems to be the consensus. Perhaps with the fleg lights as an option.
They do seem to have forgotten though, in both concepts, to fit a rear numberplate surround. This may hamper type approval.
rybo1
mini
Grotesque.
Rtfazeberdee
Concept???
whats "concept" about it, its just a modification to an existing design. Their new EV version is more concept than this thing. The Jag C-X75 was a concept.
Alassea
Revolting
Mini seem to be getting further and further away from the original 60s mini design that is so appealing and well loved. This latest concept is grotesque.....I didn’t think I could see anything worse than the Countryman, but now I have. I’ll be sticking to my 2011 Mini convertible for a while yet I think. As to whether I will replace my current car it with a fourth Mini I’m not so sure....which is a shame. They’re great little cars to drive, but I just can’t feel the affection for the huge bulbous monstrosities that Mini have been building since 2014.
Alassea
Peter Cavellini
About time....?
Others have produced a Mini with over 300bhp, but they never seemed popular, so, yes, it’s Mini themselves who have done it, a bit late, it’s competitors in this sector , Honda, Ford, VW (Golf) have all gotten there Halo Cars out there, some with 300+ or even close to 400bhp and there all priced between £30-35K, this new Mini will have to be good from the get go, and judging by the lack of praise for the current Mini there’s not much hope either....
