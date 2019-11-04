2020 Mini JCW GP: 300bhp hot hatch priced from £34,995

Fastest-ever Mini is priced to match its BMW M135i stablemate, but will be built on a much smaller scale
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
4 November 2019

Mini has announced that its upcoming John Cooper Works GP hot hatch will be priced from £34,995, and that it will be revealed at the Los Angeles motor show later this month.

The brand has also revealed that a development prototype has set a Nürburgring lap time of less than eight minutes, suggesting it could be capable of beating the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R's 7min 40.1sec lap time, set earlier this year. 

A camouflaged JCW GP prototype appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, giving British Mini fans a first taste of the 302bhp hot hatch following its disguised public debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

Development cars wrapped in camouflage took to the 'Ring before the start of the famous endurance race to preview the brand's most powerful and fastest production model yet, which is due to go on sale in 2020. 

Mini used the event to confirm the car would see a limited production run, with just 3000 models produced worldwide - some 1000 cars more than either its immediate predecessor or the 2006 Mini Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP kit.

The British firm previously revealed that the hot hatchback will take its power from a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, likely to be shared with the new BMW M135i hot hatch. 

Our Verdict

Mini 5-door hatch

Mini Cooper 5-door hatch

Third-generation Mini hatchback comes with a range of new engines, more equipment and a practical five-door shape, but is it stretching the Mini name too far?

The JCW GP will retain the extreme rear wing design, aggressive bodykit and bespoke wheels seen in the 2017 GP Concept. Preview images released by Mini showed a close-up of the rear diffuser, apparently previewing a design that's revised from the original concept, and four-spoke alloy wheels that aren’t as motorsport-inspired as the centre-locking 19in wheels used on the concept.

The four-cylinder turbocharged engine will make the GP the fastest and most powerful road-going Mini ever built by the company. No performance figures have been confirmed. 

The 2017 concept’s large front and rear aprons are unlikely to be carried over in their entirety to the production model, although its LED rear lights that display half of the Union Jack in a nod to the car’s British origin have since become standard on the regular Mini hatchback.

The prominent use of lightweight materials including carbonfibre, which Mini said optimised the car’s power-to-weight ratio, may yet make it into the final car.

Inside, the concept had a roll-cage and pair of low-mounted bucket seats, with gearshifts controlled by paddles on the steering wheel. Mini has yet to reveal if the production version will follow suit.

The BMW-owned British brand said the concept is inspired by its triumphs at the Monte Carlo Rally in the 1960s, “embodying dynamic flair and the ultimate in driving fun”.

BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer previously told Autocar that a JCW GP model was likely to appear again. “The John Cooper Works GP is an important part of the Mini brand,” he said. “It has worked well for us in the past.”

Both the original and second-generation modern Minis offered a JCW GP model near the end of the mainstream models’ life cycle, in 2006 and 2012 respectively. The new JCW GP will arrive shortly before the predicted launch of the new Mini hatchback.

The most recent JCW GP, launched in 2012, used a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 215bhp, a 7bhp increase over the standard JCW at that time. It hit 0-62mph in 6.3sec and cost £28,790.

The current standard JCW adopted a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit with 227bhp and also hits 0-62mph in 6.3sec, so you can expect an increase in speed for the third-generation JCW GP.

Comments
20

Pistachio

6 September 2017

Speechless and not in a good way

What are MINI doing ?

FMS

22 November 2018
Pistachio wrote:

Speechless and not in a good way

What are MINI doing ?

 

Your personal version of speechless, is to go on to talk and say nothing at all.

tomy90

6 September 2017

It certainly is original I will give it that, but I think I will pass. I have never had the desire of having a stripped out mini with the love child of liberty Walk & mansory doing the exterior. I might have forgiven the exterior if it was rear engined like the Clio V6

Bishop

6 September 2017

The fact that there are strong similarities here with the Electric Mini concept shown last week suggests to me that BMW might be bringing forward a pretty extensive redesign of the current car, which I think is universally felt to have been a step backwards.  I'm not exactly delighted with the styling of this concept either, but it is marginally better than the current bloated and gormless faced misnomer. 

WallMeerkat

6 September 2017
Bishop wrote:

The fact that there are strong similarities here with the Electric Mini concept shown last week suggests to me that BMW might be bringing forward a pretty extensive redesign of the current car, which I think is universally felt to have been a step backwards.  I'm not exactly delighted with the styling of this concept either, but it is marginally better than the current bloated and gormless faced misnomer. 

That seems to be the consensus. Perhaps with the fleg lights as an option.

They do seem to have forgotten though, in both concepts, to fit a rear numberplate surround. This may hamper type approval.

rybo1

12 July 2018

Grotesque.

Rtfazeberdee

12 July 2018

whats "concept" about it, its just a modification to an existing design.  Their new EV version is more concept than this thing.  The Jag C-X75 was a concept.

Alassea

12 July 2018

Mini seem to be getting further and further away from the original 60s mini design that is so appealing and well loved. This latest concept is grotesque.....I didn’t think I could see anything worse than the Countryman, but now I have. I’ll be sticking to my 2011 Mini convertible for a while yet I think. As to whether I will replace my current car it with a fourth Mini I’m not so sure....which is a shame. They’re great little cars to drive, but I just can’t feel the affection for the huge bulbous monstrosities that Mini have been building since 2014. 

Peter Cavellini

13 February 2019

 Others have produced a Mini with over 300bhp, but they never seemed popular, so, yes, it’s Mini themselves who have done it, a bit late, it’s competitors in this sector , Honda, Ford, VW (Golf) have all gotten there Halo Cars out there, some with 300+ or even close to 400bhp and there all priced between £30-35K, this new Mini will have to be good from the get go, and judging by the lack of praise for the current Mini there’s not much hope either....

