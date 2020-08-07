Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi 48V 3 2020 UK review

This is the latest mid-range version of the popular Kia Sportage crossover.

Having been facelifted in 2018, with various mild-hybrid diesel engines being brought in at that point and since, the Sportage has just had a pricing and equipment realignment. This is the new mid-range option and the likely big-seller.

The Sportage range still contains four trim levels, but now only three rather than four engines, with the top-of-the-range, four-wheel-drive-and-automatic-only 2.0-litre CRDi diesel having been deleted altogether.

The trim range now comprises the entry-level 2, this 3, the GT-Line and the GT-Line S, with the GT-identified models getting sports suspension and sportier styling inside and out.

For engines, there are now both normally aspirated and turbocharged 1.6-litre petrols to choose from, plus this U3-generation 1.6-litre diesel, which inherits the 48V starter-generator mild-hybrid system that the now-discontinued 2.0-litre diesel had.

Part-time four-wheel drive is available in conjunction with the more powerful petrol and the diesel.

Sadly, the diesel delivers only average claimed economy and emissions versus its rivals, most of which are newer, fresher cars. But the Kia’s equipment levels might well make up for that lack of distinction, with a wide range of active safety systems being fitted to all versions of the car, and the 3 grade adding leather-upholstered electric seats, 19in alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof and LED headlights. It also costs about £500 less than the 4 version it replaces.