BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i 2020 review

Rainy conditions in Portugal also gave the boss Gran Coupe a chance to prove its ability to generate impressive levels of traction on damp mountain roads. The all-wheel drive system uses an electro-mechanical clutch pack on the rear axle which can engage much quicker than a viscous coupling. It also gets the an understeer-fighting ARB slip limitation system based on the one used in the i3. So although the M235i can run as a pure front-driver, and frequently does to reduce mechanical losses and boost consumption, it proved almost impossible to catch out, even on tight, slippery corners.

The xDrive system works well to find grip – a point made by just how hard a front-driven 220d had to battle to get power down on the same roads. But it can only do so much, only 50 percent of available effort can head backwards and it reaches the rear wheels through an open differential incapable of torque biasing. So once the M235i has been powered to the edge of breakaway it doesn’t have any tricks left in the bag beyond tightening its line on a lifted throttle. So while it actually resists low-speed understeer better than its rear-driven sisters, it lacks their ability to go and play in the hinterland between grip and slip.

The steering is a highlight, with better weight and communication than many of BMW’s punchier rear-drivers and with minimal corruption from the torque passing through the front axle. Responses are keen, but the M235i feels – deliberately – less front-led than a hot hatch would; FAAR chassis boss Bernard van der Meer says that matching the response rates between front and rear axles was a key objective. Brakes are impressive too, the car doing without an electric servo but getting extra narrow four-pot callipers that have allowed the largest possible discs to be squeezed behind the standard 18-inch wheels.

While suspension settings have been softened compared to the M135i hatch the coupe still feels well lashed down. My test car was sitting on adaptive dampers – set to be a £500 option – which felt pliant in their Comfort mode but which didn’t turn harsh in Sport mode. On a stretch of Portuguese motorway there was a noticeable amount of vertical movement over ridges and expansion joints in the firmer setting, but Comfort turned everything down. Van der Meer says the passive damper tune is closer to Sport.

Don’t laugh too hard, but a twisty wet road in a fully switched-up M235i had me remembering the Mitsubishi Evo. The engine doesn’t have the Lancer’s boosty power delivery – and refinement is off-the-scale better – but the way the BMW turns in and locks onto a cornering line was definitely familiar. Which wasn’t an association I was imagining making before driving the car.