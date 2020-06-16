BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d 2020 UK review

What is it?
It’s fair to say our early impressions of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé haven’t been entirely positive. The 1 Series with a boot, frameless doors and a faster profile is fresh from a three-star road test rating, coming across as a car more to fill a gap in a model range to try and cover the stylish Mercedes-Benz CLA than a car that really feels like BMW has poured its heart and soul into it.
That road test was of the entry-level three-cylinder 218i model, but now we turn our attention to the sole diesel offering, the 220d. The range is crowned by a four-wheel-drive M235i model.
In the 220d, power comes from the same 187bhp, 295lb ft 2.0-litre diesel used in the larger 320d. It’s excellent in that car and here is paired to the same eight-speed automatic transmission as in the 320d as standard. But the key difference lies in which wheels are powered: in the 3 Series, it’s the rears, and in the 2 Series Gran Coupé, it’s the fronts.
