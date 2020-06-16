BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d 2020 UK review

So under the bonnet, the 2 Series Gran Coupé is much improved. Yet given that the only other engine offered is the 300bhp-plus 2.0-litre turbo petrol in the M235i, making the sweet spot of your new compact saloon range a 2.0-lite diesel feels an unusual decision to make on an all-new model as the electrification era gathers pace.

The diesel engine can’t do much to right the 2 Series Gran Coupé’s tepid dynamics. There are no major shortcomings - it rides well, handles tidily enough, and steers with competence - but it goes about its business in bringing all those things together with so little flair or connection to the driver, something that becomes more apparent the harder you push.

You really could be in anything from the mass market, not a so-called sporty BMW saloon. An opportunity well and truly missed, whether it’s the front or rears that are driven.

There’s still plenty of good in the 2 Series Gran Coupé, mind, whichever engine you go for. The interior does a good impression of a larger 3 Series, in looks, perceived quality and the level of technology and connectivity on offer.

The driving position is also excellent, as is the car’s long-distance manners. It’s quiet and comfortable on longer drives, where the lack of handling flair isn’t important. Just try and avoid sitting in the back or putting too much in the boot, because the 2 Series Gran Coupé’s faster-looking profile means space here has to give.