Birds BMW 1 Series M140i 2020 UK review

Now, that handshake. The M140i felt underdeveloped as standard, with apathetic controls and a suspension set-up too easily overwhelmed by the engine, and not in the right way.

That’s why this car’s juicily resistive and faintly elasticated gearshift – courtesy of Bird’s own shortshift kit – feels so good when you first depress the clutch (itself weighted up compared with standard) and slot first. If the engine note hadn’t already given the game away, the car then steps off in a manner underwritten by turbocharged torque and which suggests plenty of displacement up front – certainly more than four cylinders could reasonably muster.

Only the steering is a slight disappointment. It still feels light and removed from the road surface, although this improves above 40mph or so. Birds has, however, tempered BMW’s overly generous negative scrub radius, primarily by widening the front track a touch. Negative scrub radius is useful for high-speed stability on fast European roads but makes less sense on British roads, where agility is more important.

The real reason people head to Birds, however, is because of the work it puts into the chassis, and this particular M140i’s taut and controlled low-speed ride augurs well. It’s not unlike that of the new M2 CS, albeit with the reactivity levels turned down a notch or two, so the car at first trundles along with a promising blend of what could fairly be described as ‘soft-edged intent’.

The complete B-Series conversion, as it’s known, consists chiefly of Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers. Each benefits from Birds-spec tuning bespoke to both the M140i itself and, crucially, to one another, and getting such big names in the industry to supply small batches hasn’t been easy. But achieving it has resulted in a passive set-up that, says Birds, is perfectly judged for daily driving with committed B-road interludes.

This claim holds water. For one thing, the engine, with its new and bespoke map, feels fabulous: after an urgent but linear ascent, power essentially peaks at the 7000rpm redline, and yet there’s torque enough to haul you rapidly but lazily out of 30mph villages in fifth gear.

Chassis and body are also far more sweetly in tune with one another than with the original M140i, whose rear axle in particular rarely settles. Apart from causing some discomfort, this hyperactivity saps driver confidence, because the rubber patches through which all of its 335bhp meets the road are constantly shifting in unpredictable fashion.

Birds’ changes are transformative in this respect, and through faster sweepers there’s the palpable sensation of the rear suspension uniformly kneading the wheels down into the road as the hatchback body remains supple but controlled above it. The car’s rebound damping is especially impressive, and so crests, potholes and corrugations don’t jaggedly disrupt your enjoyment.

All of this provides the canvas for the car’s party-piece, which is the work done by the Quaife LSD in conjunction with solidly dependable but relatively ordinary Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres. Lateral grip levels aren’t massive – they’re still comfortably inferior to those of an M2 Competition – but it doesn’t matter, because the way the rear axle behaves is so neat and predictable.