Lotus reveals 1973bhp Evija as world's most powerful production car

Lotus has revealed the Evija, the all-electric hypercar it claims will be “the most powerful production car in the world”. An output of 1973bhp is promised when it hits roads next year, which is more than the upcoming 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C_Two, and the 1479bhp internally combusted Bugatti Chiron currently in production.
No more than 130 of the two-seat hypercars will be built, each priced at £2.04 million. “Target specifications” include four-wheel drive, 1254lb ft and torque vectoring, giving it a 0-62mph time of less than three seconds, a 0-186mph time of less than nine seconds and a top speed of 200mph-plus. A production slot can be reserved with a refundable £250,000 deposit.
The Evija, apparently pronounced ‘E-vi-ya’, will be Lotus’s first new-model launch under Geely ownership, and is the maker’s first all-new model for more than a decade. It will be made at the company’s traditional home in Hethel, Norfolk, and will act “as a ‘halo’ for the rest of the Lotus range” both now and for “new Lotus performance cars to come”.
The car pictured here in a studio is for show, but Lotus’s design director, Russell Carr, told Autocar that “this is how it’ll be on the road. This is very much the production car. All the surfaces are made to production level.”
The Evija, which is codenamed Type 130, is low and broad, at 4.59m long, 2.0m wide and 1.12m high. According to Lotus, it “marks the beginning of a contemporary new Lotus design language”.
Join the debate
Roadster
It's go like stink and should drive great...but the looks.....
While it looks striking and jaw dropping it's yet another hypercar of late that features derivative styling and cues from previous hypercars. The Evija is reminiscent of the LaFerrari. It's almost as if designers are running out of ideas and it's probably not help by the plethora of hypercars that have been appearing during the past few years too.
Luap
.
Excellent.
gussy51
It's a good start....
Clarkey
These things are just all
These things are just all merging together into a mess of jellymould looks, ridiculous prices and nonsensical performance. I wish British engineering talent wasn't being frittered away constantly on pointless stuff like this.
Williams don't supply batteries to Formula E anymore - that stopped a year ago.
bol
Looks quite Lotusy
From the front and side. Not sure about the back yet. Now scale it down in size by 10-15% and it’ll fit on the roads around Hethel. Sad to think that it won’t be tested round here in the way it’s predecessors all were.
LouSiThames
Fantastic!
Lotus! You've finally done it. You've been working on this for a long time. Fantastic, well done.
jmd67
Looks a bit too much like a
Looks a bit too much like a McLaren but still really smart. 0-186mph in almost half the time of a LaFerrari is mental.
The photos aren't great though. I want to see more of how that big side air intake works.
I never thought I would say this but I think there are now too many supercars and as they're all chasing the same aero goals they are all starting to look very similar.
Also, the Valkyrie has already reached what's likely to be the absolute limit of how a road car can be packaged, so all the new ones are a bit of an anti-climax. No supercar has shocked me since the 'see-through' Aston (which I still can hardly get my head around if I'm honest).
Peter Cavellini
We’ll see.....
lotus haven’t followed through on many of it’s projects , this, this looks good, but, i wonder, what’s the limit going to be?, will it see a main Road?, will it be a Runway beauty?
Peter Cavellini.
TStag
I want to see someone crack
I want to see someone crack 300 mph. I really do. The engineering in something like that would be incredible.
martin_66
Dream on!
That’ll be on the Bonneville salt flats then. The sort of place that absolutely no Lotus Evija owner would take their car. Ever. There really is nowhere else on earth to do that sort of speed.
Pages
Add your comment