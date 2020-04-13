Used car buying guide: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Those are the petrols but, for UK buyers living in the real world, the only WK Grand Cherokee that mattered was the 3.0 CRD diesel. The V6 engine, supplied by Mercedes, produces just 215bhp but a handy 376lb ft. A good one should be smooth, quiet and effortless. Prices go from as low as £1500 but expect to pay from £5750 for a genuinely decent one. Regardless of the engine, all Grand Cherokees are automatic.

The Mk3 Grand Cherokee was a big step forward from its predecessor. Independent front suspension with a five-link rear set-up improved composure and the new rack-and-pinion system boosted steering accuracy. It still rolled a lot on its soft springs, though.

Independent front suspension meant there was less wheel articulation off road than before, but Jeep balanced that out in part with the fitment of the excellent Quadra-Drive II system that locks the front and rear differentials in extremis.

The interior is filled with hard, scratchy plastics and topped by a craggy dashboard that looks like Mount Rushmore. Back-seat space is limited. Most are five-seaters but there was the seven-seat Commander. That’s rare, but we found a 2006 3.0 CRD with 80,000 miles for £5995.

Most Grand Cherokees were bought in Limited trim with powered seats and dual-zone climate control. Overland added an uprated sound system and sat-nav. The model was facelifted in 2008 (interior tweaks, fully adjustable steering wheel).

The WK may have its flaws, but its engines are strong, its body resists rust and it’s good value for money.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Nick Peace, Ring Road Jeep: “I’ve owned a few Grand Cherokees, including a 5.7 Hemi, but for the past 12 months I’ve been at the wheel of a seven-seat Commander 3.0 CRDi. Based on the Grand Cherokee, it’s practical, spacious and reliable. It’s well-equipped, too: there’s air-con in the rear, for example. It does 35mpg on a cruise and 20mpg around town. The build quality is good. Even though it’s done over 100,000 miles and is 13 years old, it still feels reasonably tight. And there’s not a speck of rust, either.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Petrol engines thrive on 5W-20 or even 0W-20 oil, so check this has been a V8’s regular diet. On post-2009 CRD engines, look for oil cooler leaks caused by worn seals. Repair requires removal of the inlet manifold and turbo, costing around £1200. Oil can also leak from the sump and from the oil temperature sender. Listen and smell for V8s leaking gases from the exhaust manifold.