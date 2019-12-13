Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid: technical details revealed

Jeep has revealed details of a powerful plug-in hybrid version of the Renegade SUV, set to go on sale in June 2020.

Revealing the Renegade PHEV in cutaway form, Jeep’s Head of Product Marketing Marco Pigozzi said the company intended for the new model ‘to sell in volume’ and, to that end, the Renegade PHEV would be priced ‘aggressively’.

The new car is substantially based on today’s Renegade, with the most major change being the addition of a 134bhp rear-mounted electric motor, mounted on a modified version of the AWD Renegade’s rear subframe.

The battery - which will be good for an EV range of 31 miles at up to 81mph in ideal conditions - has been mounted in the floorpan’s centre tunnel and also takes up some space under the rear seat. The fuel tank - also under the rear seat - has been squeezed down to a capacity of 39-litres.

Under the bonnet, the 177bhp four-cylinder turbo petrol engine now drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic ‘box (in place of the standard nine-speed unit). The engine also gains a belt-activated generator, which recharges the battery when the car is braking or coasting.