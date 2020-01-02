Nearly-new buying guide: Mercedes-Benz E-Class

SE trim has most of the kit people expect, including a media system with sat-nav and digital radio, a reversing camera and even leather seats. It’s the great all-rounder (if you need more grip, there’s a four-wheel-drive 4Matic version) that’s ideal for not only airport drivers but families, too. Haggle the best price you can because there are stacks of used ones around, although not as many as there are AMG Line versions. This is the trim that, thanks to its AMG bodykit and larger alloy wheels, elevates the E-Class from elegant taxi to something tastier. It costs around £2000 more than SE.

We’ve mentioned the E350d and E400d – both deliciously smooth and unruffled motorway expresses but with a 40mpg thirst. Next up is the E300de diesel plug-in hybrid. It was launched in 2018 and aimed at those seeking E350d performance with lower tax bills and better economy. It also has a 34-mile electric-only range. New, it cost £47,700 but we found a low-mileage 2019-reg one for just £33,000. It could be a shrewd choice for a private diesel buyer.

The remaining diesel is the rare and short-lived E200d. The E220d is the better car but, with prices starting at £18,000 for a 2017 E200d SE with 26,000 miles, the lesser-powered model certainly has its appeal.

Petrol versions are represented by the E200, the E350e and its successor, the E300e. With 184bhp on tap, the E200 is reasonably powerful but you’ll miss the E220d’s longer legs and lower thirst. The E350e and E300e plug-in hybrids might suit a low-mileage driver in search of a decent turn of speed and a free pass to London’s low-emissions zone but economy is only in the mid-30s.

Which just leaves the mighty Mercedes-AMG range of E-Class saloons. The E43 and more powerful E63 and E63 S versions, all with 4Matic four-wheel drive, were launched in 2016. The E53 followed in 2018. They’re super-saloons with super-size running costs but a 2016-reg E63 with 35,000 miles for £29,995 could make an entertaining alternative to a new, mid-spec SUV.

Top spec pick

AMG Line: One better than SE, with AMG-branded alloys, bodykit and electrically adjustable front seats. A kind of BMW M Sport equivalent. Without the AMG engine, if you can live with that.

Need to know

Know your e from your de: the e denotes that it’s a petrol plug-in hybrid version and the de a diesel plug-in hybrid. As a used car, the petrols are easier to make a case for. Prices start at just £22,000 for a 2017-reg E350e AMG Line with 55,000 miles – down from £48,000 when new, but expect just 35mpg.