Mercedes EQA confirmed for 2020 with GLA crossover bodystyle

Mercedes-Benz's CEO has officially confirmed that a new entry level EV, called the EQA, will launch in 2020.
Speaking at the reveal of the second-generation GLA, boss Ola Kallenius stood beside a preview image of the EQ A, showing a bodystyle closely linked to that of the new crossover. "It's definitely a love-child" he said, referencing the EV's resemblance to the GLA.
Autocar first uncovered that the EQA would be a crossover, rather than a hatchback as originally expected, when a prototype was caught in an underground car park in Stuttgart, Germany, plugged into to an EV public charging unit. Since then, more electrc prototypes have been spied undergoing winter testing with the same bodystyle.
The GLA makes a more suitable base than a hatchback for an all-electric model like the EQA, with a higher roofline allowing more space under the seats for battery cells to be organised without harming interior room. Mercedes' EQ EV division has also launched its first electric model, the EQC, as an SUV, with a GLB-based EQB soon to follow.
Although the Concept EQA of the 2017 Frankfurt motor show was a three-door hatchback, a GLA-based production car could still take many of the visual cues including a blanked off front grile and unique front fascia, along with bespoke lighting front and rear.
A Taycan for the very well off rather than the unfeasibly wealthy, yet which...
Last year Mercedes confirmed that it will build its EQA at its plant in Hambach, France, where the electric Smart models are currently made, following an investment of €500 million (about £438m).
The entry point of Mercedes' EQ electric car sub-brand, previewed loosely by the Concept EQA, will go on sale in 2020. Set to offer a 249-mile range and be priced to directly rival the £34,075 BMW i3, the EQA will be part of a 10-car EQ line-up due in showrooms by 2022.
Mercedes boss Dieter Zetsche said: “The EQ line-up will cover different vehicles and one of them will be a compact car.”
Mercedes is pushing to enhance the productivity of its global plant network, with the Hambach site becoming specialised in EVs, helping the brand up its EV production numbers without affecting supply for petrol and diesel models.
Mercedes production chief Markus Schäfer said the Smart plant will grow to "become a part of our global compact car production network, with the lead plant in Rastatt, Germany". Britta Seeger, Mercedes sales and marketing boss, said: “This EQ will be the first Mercedes model ever built in France.”
Zetsche said last year that Mercedes's push for electrification is "gathering pace" and that "the EQA proves that we're serious about introducing electric mobility throughout the portfolio".
The starting point for the EQA is a new electric vehicle platform developed by Mercedes for use in all upcoming EQ models. Known internally by the codename EVA (electric vehicle architecture), it has been conceived to allow the new model to be built alongside Mercedes' conventional compact car models in the same factories that produce the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA.
The flexible platform is planned to support either front, rear or four-wheel drive, with either one or two electric motors and a scalable battery mounted low down within its flat floor structure, operating on an 800V electrical system that can provide rapid charging.
As with the EQC, an illuminated black panel incorporating distinctively styled laser-fibre headlights is used up front, ensuring the Concept EQA instantly stands out from the existing range of compact Mercedes models.
The high-tech front end also acts as a virtual radiator grille. It is programmed to alter the appearance of the new car dependent on the driving mode. In Sport, it depicts what Mercedes describes as a flaming horizontal wing, with a blue hue extending out from an oversized three-pointed star emblem. In Sport Plus, the black panel changes its look to mimic the shape of the Panamericana grille of AMG models, complete with vertical louvres.
A similar treatment black panel treatment is used at the rear, where it visually extends the depth of the rear window and serves to house the Concept EQA's full-width OLED tail-lights.
The blue hue of the grille is mirrored in a series of LED lights within the outer and lower sections of the front bumper, the side sills and rear bumper.
Conceptual in nature, the Concept EQA has a smooth aero-cheating look, including the loss of the windscreen wipers, the adoption of a remote opening function in place of conventional door handles and a darkened glass roof.
“With the Concept EQA, we have reinterpreted our design philosophy. We eliminated creases and lines. It is a bold statement for our EQ brand,” said Mercedes chief design officer Gorden Wagener.
At 4285mm in length, 1810mm in width and 1428mm in height, the EQA concept is a scant 14mm shorter, 30mm wider and 6mm lower than the existing third-generation A-Class. It also uses a wheelbase that is 30mm longer than the entry-level Mercedes model at 2729mm.
Power for the second EQ concept car hails from a developmental driveline being readied for a range of EQ models. It uses two electric motors – one mounted up front underneath the bonnet and the other integrated within the rear axle assembly. The set-up, similar to that showcased on the EQC, delivers a combined 268bhp and more than 369lb ft of torque for a claimed 0-62mph time of “around 5.0sec”.
With a four-wheel-drive system supporting variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles and a battery pack mounted low down within the floor structure, Mercedes is already talking up the dynamic qualities of the upcoming production car, which it hints will offer different driving modes. In the Concept EQA, the driver can choose between Sport and Sport Plus to vary the torque distribution front to rear.
The EQA has been conceived to run a 60kWh lithium ion battery to be produced by Mercedes sister company Accumotive. It is claimed to endow the entry-level electric car with an overall range of “around 249 miles” and can be charged either via traditional plug-in or induction means, with officials claiming ten minutes if charging is sufficient to produce an added 62miles of range on a high-voltage system.
Mercedes claims its investment in US charging station provider, ChargePoint, will benefit its plans to roll out a range of EQ-branded models by allowing it to offer more charging solutions. At the unveiling of the Concept EQA, Mercedes announced plans to expand ChargePoint’s operations to Europe as part of efforts to expand the existing charging infrastructure.
Join the debate
Diito my BMW i5 comment
Fantastic looking and the tech/spec sounds too good to be true. Begs the question, do Electric cars need to hit 60 quick, especially standard ones. 202?, can't come soon enough (Except for Tesla!).
But, by giving so much advance warning of their (BMW Merc) EV's capabilities are private buyers who’d be thinking of buying an executive car around 2019 just going to hold off any purchase for a couple of years?
MisterMR44
xxxx wrote:
Quite possibly, yes... but some buyers - particularly lease purchasers like myself - will get a stop-gap model until then. I was looking at trading in my Mercedes GLC diesel for a Mercedes EQC (which would've been my first EV) but they weren't available at the time my lease deal was ending... so I got another GLC basically 'while I'm waiting'. In three years time when that lease ends, the EQC will have been on the road for a while, potentially recalled and sorted and with likely with more sensible insurance quotes available. And then I'll get one.
coolboy
People that are just to jump on EV will take notice on this and hold off, but to be fair this always have been like this for ages. People that do not follow product life cycle do whataver it goes on their mind... in December last year it just appened that I arrived to a MB dealer and the happy couple leaving were raving due to their just order of a brand new A-class! (old generation now)!Me: facepalm (how could these guys ignoring the fact the new A-class will be arriving in spring?) Who cares? They were heading for epic nights before year-end, that is!!
Same here, I know that the new Vauxhall Corsa will come in EV guise, so I wait. Same with other people, the new Golf 8 is just around the corner but there will be no-more Golf 8 EV, so if you want an Golf EV, buy the current one or wait until end of 2019 and get the new Volkswagen Neo, but you should know that the MobilEye tech inside it will not give you Level 4 autonomy, that is just comming in 2021 so... make your choices!
abkq
This instantly dates a whole
This instantly dates a whole generation of Mercedes, disfigured as they are by those dreadful crease lines.
This EV will make the A class superfluous and I love to see this engineering led product triumph over a market led one (the current and forthcoming A class)
Andy1960
Lighting up
leftfield lenny
Foot on the brake pedal syndrome.
The (irritating if behind a car driver with the) foot on the brake pedal syndrome can, as I found out for myself with my Subaru Levorg be attributed to some car manufacturers making their cars stop start system only function while you have your foot on the brake pedal. As soon as you release the pressure, the engine restarts. My previous car, a Honda HR-V did not require me to keep my foot on the brake pedal constantly when stationary. Pressing the accelerater pedal was enough to release the brakes and restart the engine.
