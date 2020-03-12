Nearly-new buying guide: BMW 1 Series

The model arrived in 2011 in five-door form first, powered by a choice of mid-size petrol and diesel engines. The following year, the three-door landed along with xDrive four-wheel-drive versions of the 120d. The 1.4i and, at the other extreme, the M135i also made their appearance.

The diesels, in particular the 118d, were the biggest sellers and M Sport the most popular trim. A 2013 118d M Sport auto with 44,000 miles costs around £10,700. It’s a well-rounded car with economy nudging 60mpg and 0-62mph in 8.9sec. On the petrol front, the three-pot 118i is a smooth, sprightly and economical engine shared with Mini. Around £11,000 snares a 2013-reg M Sport automatic five-door with 44,000 miles. Talking of autos, from 2014 cars equipped with sat-nav got the Proactive Drive system that tailors gearchanges more precisely. Throughout this time, trims were ES, SE, Urban, Sport and M Sport. Ignore base ES and even hard-riding M Sport, although it does look good, and go either for SE or the better-equipped Sport.

The 2015 facelift meant sharper looks inside and out, new engines with EfficientDynamics technologies, a tweaked chassis, more standard kit, including sat-nav for all, better infotainment… If you can afford it, stick your neck out for one of these later cars. How far? Well, a 2014 118i M Sport with 34,000 miles is £12,500 and a 2015-reg 120i M Sport with the same mileage around £1000 more.

A noteworthy version from this time is the super-efficient 116d ED Plus. One registered before 1 April 2017 attracts zero road tax, it’s that clean. We found a 2016-reg example with 47,000 miles, one owner and a full BMW service history for £9800. Expect at least 70mpg.

The 1 Series has its faults, not least a cramped rear cabin and a smallish boot, and it’s a little pricier than rivals, but there’s no arguing with the efficiency of its engines or the appeal of that badge.

Need to know

Examples of petrol-powered 1 Series models up to five years old rank a respectable seventh place out of 31 in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. Diesel versions, however, are a lowly 29.

The 1 Series has been the subject of a surprising number of recalls. Make sure they have all been attended to.

Check you can live with the three-door version’s poor rear cabin access before committing.

Rather than following a schedule, 1 Series servicing is condition based, meaning the car only requires fettling when necessary. The service history is stored in the car’s memory.