Nearly-new buying guide: BMW 1 Series

The model arrived in 2011 in five-door form first, powered by a choice of mid-size petrol and diesel engines. The following year, the three-door landed along with xDrive four-wheel-drive versions of the 120d. The 1.4i and, at the other extreme, the M135i also made their appearance.
The diesels, in particular the 118d, were the biggest sellers and M Sport the most popular trim. A 2013 118d M Sport auto with 44,000 miles costs around £10,700. It’s a well-rounded car with economy nudging 60mpg and 0-62mph in 8.9sec. On the petrol front, the three-pot 118i is a smooth, sprightly and economical engine shared with Mini. Around £11,000 snares a 2013-reg M Sport automatic five-door with 44,000 miles. Talking of autos, from 2014 cars equipped with sat-nav got the Proactive Drive system that tailors gearchanges more precisely. Throughout this time, trims were ES, SE, Urban, Sport and M Sport. Ignore base ES and even hard-riding M Sport, although it does look good, and go either for SE or the better-equipped Sport.
The 2015 facelift meant sharper looks inside and out, new engines with EfficientDynamics technologies, a tweaked chassis, more standard kit, including sat-nav for all, better infotainment… If you can afford it, stick your neck out for one of these later cars. How far? Well, a 2014 118i M Sport with 34,000 miles is £12,500 and a 2015-reg 120i M Sport with the same mileage around £1000 more.
A noteworthy version from this time is the super-efficient 116d ED Plus. One registered before 1 April 2017 attracts zero road tax, it’s that clean. We found a 2016-reg example with 47,000 miles, one owner and a full BMW service history for £9800. Expect at least 70mpg.
The 1 Series has its faults, not least a cramped rear cabin and a smallish boot, and it’s a little pricier than rivals, but there’s no arguing with the efficiency of its engines or the appeal of that badge.
Need to know
Examples of petrol-powered 1 Series models up to five years old rank a respectable seventh place out of 31 in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. Diesel versions, however, are a lowly 29.
The 1 Series has been the subject of a surprising number of recalls. Make sure they have all been attended to.
Check you can live with the three-door version’s poor rear cabin access before committing.
Rather than following a schedule, 1 Series servicing is condition based, meaning the car only requires fettling when necessary. The service history is stored in the car’s memory.
Join the debate
xxxx
BMW reliability
29th place out of 31 for a BMW, see things could be worse (Just don't look at the JD Powers surveys).
rsmith
.
Running a current M5 and a M140i, no issues at all. Nor have any M or BMW products I have owned previously (10+). However, our RR Autobioraphy (New in 2018) was a nightmare, as was its replacement. The former lasted 7 miles before a tow truck was needed - was a lovely 7 miles mind.
odie_the_dog
A triumph of marketing over
A triumph of marketing over engineering or quality.
Bought because of the badge, when a Ford Focus or Honda Civic would be a far better choice.
As Clarkson pointed out at the time the first 1series was launched, they'll soon be as ubiquitious as dog turds on the streets of London.
Pity BMW's are still driven by morons.
catnip
As far as looks go I much
As far as looks go I much prefer this 1-Series to the current preudo SUV model. I've always liked its slightly quirky proportions, particularly the 3-door with its frameless windows, it stood out versus its competitors, the new one could be anything.
catnip
I meant MPV not SUV.....
I meant MPV not SUV.....
Add your comment